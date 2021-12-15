Persons looking for puppy training, obedience and assistance with solving their dog behavior issues now have another local resource to call.
Valkyrie Dog Training and Services, founded in 2021, is the newest member of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Owner Rose Mansavage builds better relationships between dogs and their owners.
Last year, Mansavage bred a litter of German Shepherds. She kept a female puppy, which she named Valkyrie.
Mansavage wanted a unique, strong, symbolic name. Valkyrie carried the fallen warriors back to Valhalla in Norse mythology; they’re like angels and protectors. Mansavage also then named her business the same.
Mansavage’s background includes training two high-performing police dogs for the City of Madison Police Department. These dogs worked in the fields of tracking, building searches, vehicle extractions, evidence location and narcotics. Both dogs received awards for their searching and tracking skills.
Mansavage also has had the opportunity to train three service dogs for the U.S. veterans through the Custom Canine Service Dog Academy. Due to their necessity to go anywhere, these dogs were trained and tested to a higher standard than canine pets.
Valkyrie Dog Training and Services offers private one-on-one training either at Mansavage’s house, or at the dog’s home, as well as a board and train option in which Mansavage takes the dog into her home. There, she works with it for one to two weeks, addressing the concerns of the client and working on basic manners.
Mansavage is exploring options for group classes in the future.
Valkyrie Dog Training and Services will be hosting “Ask the Dog Trainer” sessions on Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon; Dec. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m.; and Jan. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at Celtic K9 Academy, N2501 Wenham Road, Fort Atkinson.
These 30-minute sessions cost $40.
Valkyrie Dog Training and Services hours are Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.