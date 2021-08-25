The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting interested members to its next Business After Hours, hosted by Jellystone Park, on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m.
These quarterly gatherings are intended to strengthen business connections through casual networking, and to learn about new developments in the business community.
There is no cost to attend, but tickets are available for those who wish to participate in the 50/50 raffle.
As host, Jellystone Park is opening its amenities to prospective members and their families. Children are encouraged to bring suits and towels to enjoy the newly-opened beach and inflatable water park.
Information and tours of the new Silo Ridge development, a 55 and older community, also will be provided. Jellystone Park is located at N551 Wishing Well Drive on the south side of Fort Atkinson.
Contact the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce for additional information at (920) 563-3210.
