The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of University Women, in cooperation with Fort Atkinson Online, invite area residents to an online candidate forum featuring the four candidates running for city council.
Incumbents Mason Becker and Chris Scherer, and challengers Megan Hartwick and Jordan Lamb are vying for three open seats. Those elected will assume office after the April 6 election.
The candidates all participated in a video-taped interview moderated by Michael Clish on March 9, which now is available on the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce website (www.forthchamber.com) and Fort Atkinson Online (https://fortatkinsononline.com), a free digital news source which provided the taping. The video will be available through election day.
The event is co-sponsored by the chamber’s government relations committee and the Fort Atkinson chapter of the American Association of University Women, an organization intent on breaking educational and economic barriers so all women have a fair chance. The group meets the first Monday of each month, and sponsors grants and scholarships for women seeking educational and professional advancement.
Those interested in learning more about AAUW are welcome to visit their Facebook page or website at https://fortatkinson-wi.aauw.net/.
