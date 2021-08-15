The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center continues to offer quality programming to the Fort Atkinson area and beyond with its new Patio Concert Series.
Jill Kessenich, director of the Fort Atkinson Club, has scheduled three Summer patio concerts, along the Rock River, on the third Fridays of June, July and August. The kick-off concert was Jason Thomas Band in June; July was Three Thin Dimes.
The final concert, to be held this Friday evening, features Jill and the Jax, a local Americana band, that plays everything from Johnny Cash to Gillian Welch.
These concerts are free and open to the public. Reservations are appreciated, but not required.
Along with providing free music to enjoy, the Fort Atkinson Club (FAC) will be selling soft drinks on the river level, beer and other malt beverages to those 21 and older.
The FAC is a 501-C(3) non-profit, so it will be a fundraiser to assist with more programming. This concert will have cabaret-style seating at bistro tables, high-top cocktail tables and clusters of chairs.
Beverage service will begin at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
Says director Jill Kessenich: “We’re holding this event as a bit of a prelude to the chamber’s Rhythm Remix event, held Saturday. We’ve invited our neighbors to partner with us, to create a bit of a night scene along the River Walk.”
Staff from Beauty and the Bean will be serving desserts and iced drinks from Baby Bean, their coffee trailer. They will be set up in the drive on the east side of our the Fort Atkinson Club.
Concert-goers also are encouraged to grab a burger or fish dinner from the Legion Dugout, located just to the west. They even can pull up to the city’s floating dock, between the two buildings.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a beautiful summer night overlooking the Rock River, and a perfect way to start the weekend,” Kessenich said.
The Summer Patio Concerts are made possible by the support of the FAC members and donors, and freewill donations. To become a member, or make a donation, visit: https://www.fortatkinsonclub.org/membership/
For more info about concerts and other events, contact The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center, 211 S. Water St. East, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538; call (920) 568-1720 or email info@fortatkinsonclub.org.
