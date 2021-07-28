Quality band music programmed to entertain the outdoor concert audience.
That’s what the Fort Atkinson Community Band will offer Monday evening, Aug. 2, at the Barrie Park bandshell in Fort Atkinson.
The theme for the program is “Earth, Air, Stars & Satellites.” Director Wayne Crook will start the music at 7 p.m. with a variety of selections for all ages to enjoy.
Featured will be Paul Brady performing an alto saxophone solo with band accompaniment entitled “Moon River.”
Chairs are provided by the Fort Atkinson Parks & Recreation Department or persons can bring their own lawn chair for concert enjoyment. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. Future concerts are slated for Aug. 16 and 23.
The complete program includes: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Aces in the Air,” “Spring River Fantasy,” “Finian’s Rainbow,” “Manhattan Beach March,” “Moon River,” “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hand,” “Bluegrass Turkey,” “Gonna Build a Mountain,” “Pennsylvania Polka” and “Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines.”
