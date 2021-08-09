Playing music in a school band, service band or community band is a challenging, fun and rewarding experience musician of all ages enjoy. Music educators are proud to state that “music is a lifetime activity”
The Aug. 16 concert of the Fort Atkinson Community Band expresses that feeling with “band geeks & proud of it” as its program theme.
The present roster of musicians in the Fort Atkinson Community Band has more than 550 years of total playing experience with the band. Eleven musicians have more than 20 years involvement and another 10 individuals have 10-plus years’ experience playing in the band.
Monday evening, Aug. 16, is the fourth concert of the summer series with the Fort Community Band. Director Wayne Crook starts the music at 7 p.m. at the Barrie Park band shell.
Featured on the program is Kris Curran performing a horn solo with band accompaniment entitled “Concert Rondo.” The Fort Atkinson Park and Recreation Department provide chairs for attendees’ listening enjoyment with many concert-goers bringing a lawn chair for their comfort.
In case of inclement weather, the program will be canceled. The final concert of the summer season is Aug. 23 with the theme “Summer favorites.” All of the tunes were voted in by audience and band members at each concert.
The complete concert includes: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “March from Carmen,” “Florentine Festival,” “Music from Hercules,” “Concert Rondo,” “High School Cadets,” “Shake, Rattle & Roll,” “Java,” “La Companera,” “Seventy-Six Trombones” and “Colonel Bogey March.”
