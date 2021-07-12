The Fort Atkinson Community Band will perform “A Little Bit of Everything” as the theme of its July 19 concert in Barrie Park in Fort Atkinson.
The band prides itself on entertaining outdoor audiences with quality band music.
Under the direction of Wayne Crook, the band will begin performing at 7:30 p.m. in the park. The program will include a variety of music for all ages to enjoy.
Featured will be percussionist Jerry Sterken and Bill Wilson on snare drum performing a rudimental drum solo titled “Dazzling Drums.”
The complete concert repertoire will include: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Old Comrades March,” “Light Cavalry Overture,” “Disney Film Favorites,” “National Fencibles March,” “Dazzling Drums,” “Swingin’ Shepard Blues,” “Treasure,” “What a Wonderful World,” “Baby Elephant Walk,” and “Hot Time in the Brasses Tonight.”
The Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department provides chairs, or concert-goers can bring their own lawn chair for their listening comfort. Ice cream socials have been omitted for this season due to COVID-19 concerns.
In addition, concerts will not move to Trinity Lutheran Church if inclement weather affects a performance. Those concerts would be canceled.
