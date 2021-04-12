The Fort Atkinson Community Band is tuning up for summer concerts in Fort Atkinson’s Barrie Park.
With adjustments of schedule and procedure, the band will take to the stage after a full season hiatus due to COVID-19. Concert dates for the summer concert series include July 5, July 19, Aug. 2, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23.
In its 61st season, the band originally was organized for a two-fold purpose of providing the opportunity for area musicians to continue playing in a concert band setting and to entertain the public with concert performances.
Rehearsals will begin May 3 and continue through the summer on Monday evenings in the Fort Atkinson Middle School band room, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Membership is open to wind and percussion instruments.
Persons who played in school bands and would like once again to perform in a concert band, this is an opportunity.
Director Wayne Crook states “we will get in playing condition together with a wide variety of concert band literature, so come join the fun,” Director Wayne Crook stated.
There are no fees or tryouts to participate.
For more information visit www. fortatkinsoncommunityband.org or call Crook at (920) 563-8224.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.