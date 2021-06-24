JEFFERSON — Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) announces the promotions of Anna Gale and Yolanda Ramirez.
Gale, who joined FCCU in 2020 as a loan processor on the indirect lending team, has been promoted to the Director of Indirect lending. Her responsibilities will expand to oversee the indirect lending team as well as auto dealer relationships and member interactions, along with maintaining compliance and regulations.
Ramirez has been part of the FCCU team for over 10 years, serving members at the Whitewater location as a Member Solutions Specialist. In her new role as the Jefferson Branch Manager, she will continue to serve members in both English and Spanish, assisting with consumer loans, and overseeing day to day branch operations.
“I am thrilled to offer both Anna and Yolanda the opportunity to grow as leaders at FCCU,” said Danielle Frawley, chief lending officer with FCCU. “By promoting from within, we’re able to nurture the professionalism of our team and increase the level of service we can provide to our members. All of this allows us to ensure the best possible member experience. I am confident both Anna and Yolanda will thrive in their new roles.”
Gale began her new role on June 21 while Ramirez will assume the seat of Jefferson Branch Manager on July 2, following the retirement of Chuck Klug.
For additional information visit fortcommunity.com.
