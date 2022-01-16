Rick Austin, Chief Financial Officer of Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU), retired from his position effective Jan. 15, after more than 30 years of service to the organization. Josh Kline has been named to succeed him and has been promoted to Vice President of Finance and Accounting.
Austin joined the FCCU Board of Directors in March of 1991 and served on the board until September of 2012. Following his tenure on the Board, Austin was hired on at the credit union as the SVP Finance and Product Strategies. In January 2015, he was named Chief Financial Officer and has served in this position since that time.
Under Austin’s leadership, FCCU has grown from $36 million to nearly $350 million in assets.
“On behalf of the board and FCCU’s management team, I want to thank Rick for his many contributions over the last 30 years,” said Sue Johnson, FCCU President and Chief Executive Officer. “He has helped guide the credit union in its growth, and through volatile times, while maintaining financial integrity and providing steadfast leadership. We wish him well as he enters the next exciting phase of his life.”
Prior to joining FCCU, Austin had worked as the Chief Financial Officer at Digi-Star, LLC. in Fort Atkinson. He earned his Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and is a Certified Public Accountant.
Austin and his wife, Crystal, plan to enjoy the seasons of Wisconsin at their home on Lake Koshkonong.
