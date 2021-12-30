After being part of the Fort Community Credit Union operations team for nearly 19 years, Nancy Olson has announced her retirement effective Dec. 31.

Olson joined FCCU in February 2003 as a teller at the Fort Atkinson-Main Branch. Shortly thereafter, she joined the Operations team where she has served members by performing back-office duties.

Over the years she has enjoyed volunteering in the communities FCCU serves to “see members face to face.”

“We appreciate the hard work and expertise Nancy has provided to our operations team over the years,” said Meghan Bernath, FCCU Chief Operations Officer. “We wish her the very best in retirement.”

Residing just outside of Fort Atkinson on a hobby farm, Olson looks forward to spending more time outdoors with her dairy goats and traveling with her husband.

