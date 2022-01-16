Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) announces the promotion of Josh Kline to Vice President of Finance and Accounting.
Kline, who previously served as Controller, will be succeeding Rick Austin, who is retiring after serving seven years as FCCU’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In true cooperative spirit, Kline will seek guidance and mentorship from other credit union CFO leaders in pursuit of assuming the CFO seat.
Kline will oversee all finance functions, including accounting and investments, as well as provide strategic guidance for maintaining and enhancing the financial performance of the credit union.
Kline began with FCCU as a part-time teller in 2012. After receiving his Bachelor’s in Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in May of 2016, he accepted an offer to become an accountant at FCCU. Kline since then has earned a master’s degree in Finance and been the Controller for FCCU since February 2019.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to promote Josh once again,” states Sue Johnson, President and CEO of FCCU. “Josh has been an integral part of the FCCU team for the past 10 years. His knowledge and industry expertise will allow him to make an immediate contribution to our strategic planning and business operations.”
Kline holds a Certified Credit Union Investments Professional (CCUIP) designation. Additionally, he is in year two of three of Credit Union National Association Management School where he will earn the Certified Credit Union Executive (CCUE) designation.
Kline has served as Treasurer of the South Central Chapter of Credit Unions. He also will be joining the Hoard Historical Society Board of Directors as Treasurer in February 2022, and routinely participates in various volunteering initiatives in the communities FCCU serves.
Kline and his wife, Sarah, live in Whitewater. When not working or volunteering in the community, Kline enjoys spending time outdoors hiking or fishing, or in the kitchen cooking new dishes from around the world.
