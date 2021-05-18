The School District of Fort Atkinson has earned the Project ADAM Heart Safe Schools designation.
The designation is given to schools upon successful implementation of a quality sudden cardiac arrest program of awareness, training and effective emergency response to promote a heart safe environment for all students, visitors, faculty and staff.
Thanks to the School Nurse Team of Jennifer Kawleski, Janice Madson and Sara Noeske, all four elementary schools, middle, and high school have all earned this designation.
The Heart Safe School designation lasts for three full years. In order to continue to qualify for this designation, each year, every school must:
● Conduct at least one Cardiac Emergency Response (AED) drill, annually.
● Maintain school AED(s) according to the manufacturer instructions/recommendations and document their AED checks.
● School emergency response team’s cardiopulmonary resuscitation/Automatic External Defibrillator training will be kept up annually or every two years.
● Conduct annual all staff awareness training on sudden cardiac arrest and the school’s emergency response plan.
To view the full listing of all Project ADAM Heart Safe Schools, visit Project ADAM school map.
