Partnering with Blodgett Pet & Garden Center, Fort Farmers Market announces its second evening market, this summer’s newest event series called “An Evening in the Garden with Fort Farmers Market.”
This specialty market, which focuses on local crafters and artisans, will be hosted at Blodgett Pet & Garden Center on Sept. 9, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will feature live music, area vendors, wine sampling and on-site food for purchase.
“We received such a positive response from the first market that we’re thrilled to be able to return to Blodgett Pet & Garden Center,” said Fort Farmers Market Manager Alisha Bade. “Several vendors have told me that they will be bringing new products as well as trying out their upcoming holiday lines.”
Live music will be performed from 5 to 7 p.m. by two local bands: the Jason Thomas Band and Jason Petitt.
“I am so looking forward to the musicians," Bade said. "The Jason Thomas Band will be setting a relaxing and upbeat tone for customers who want to enjoy Blodgett’s outdoor wine sampling.
"Meanwhile, customers enjoying dinner from the Fort Atkinson FFA fundraiser, Good 2 Go, or one of our other food vendors will have a great time rocking out with Jason Petitt in the outdoor dining area,” she added.
Vendors will be located inside Blodgett Pet & Garden Center’s large greenhouse as well as throughout the outdoor garden center located on property. Blodgett’s indoor store will be open during the market with extended hours so that customers can shop the many wines and gifts the store offers.
Lauri Latsch, president of Blodgett Pet & Garden Center, says, “We had such a wonderful event in July, and this time we are working to make it even better.”
Additional information about this event can be found at blodgettgardencenter.com or on Facebook at Blodgett Garden Center or Fort Farmers Market. — Contributed story.
