Local youth have the opportunity to participate in a new hands-on summer gardening experience through the Power of Produce Program (P.o.P) at Fort Farmers Market.
This free children’s program is sponsored by Blodgett Garden Center and focuses on educating school-aged children about nutrition and healthy eating.
The garden plot, created in partnership with the Dwight Foster Public Library, is located in the yard behind the library and will be used for children participating in the program to grow their own fresh produce and herbs.
“For our first year, we are trying out a hybrid of the ‘lasagna’ gardening method,” said Fort Farmers Market Manager Alisha Bade. “The name might sound a bit funny, but it is referencing the layers that are used to create the garden, not the noodle dish.”
Lasagna Gardening is a no-till style of gardening wherein gardeners pile layers of organic material on top of each other in order to create the growing beds. It is known for its ability to improve existing soil and being low maintenance.
“When researching gardening methods to use, we were trying to keep the environmental impact in mind," Bade said. "Promoting sustainability practices is one of the goals of the farmers market. This no-dig method should decrease soil erosion and runoff that might otherwise occur with a tilled method.”
Families or volunteers who are interested in participating in the children's garden may register at Fort Farmers Market on May 29 and June 5 during market hours between 8 a.m. and noon. Alternatively, online registration
will become available on May 29 at www.fortfarmersmarket.com and will remain open until all available garden spots are filled.
Fort Farmers Market, sponsored by Fort HealthCare, is a program of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
