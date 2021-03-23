The Fort Atkinson Farmers Market, a program of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, announces that applications are being accepted for 2021 summer market vendors.
Applications and market policies can be found at fortfarmersmarket.com or picked up from the chamber office, which is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Fort Farmers Market strives for a well-balanced offering of seasonal vendors committed to attending the market on Saturdays beginning May 1 to Oct. 30. Additional vendors are welcome as space allows and in accordance with market policies.
Applications are due to the chamber office by Wednesday, March 31. Fees will increase after this time.
Mail or deliver with payment to: Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, ATTN: Farmers Market, 244 N. Main St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
For specific questions or concerns, contact Alisha Bade via email at manager.fortfarmersmarket@gmail.com or by telephone at (920) 397-9070. Please note a response might take 24 to 48 hours. A pre-market Zoom meeting for vendors is scheduled for April 1 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.