The Fort Farmers Market has partnered with Blodgett Pet & Garden Center to create a new evening shopping event in Fort Atkinson on July 15 from 5 to 8 p.m.
This unique shopping experience called, An Evening In the Garden With Fort Farmers Market, will take place at Blodgett Pet & Garden Center and will feature live music, craft vendors, wine tasting and on-site food for purchase.
“We’re excited to offer this new evening shopping option for our customers and vendors,” said Fort Farmers Market Manager Alisha Bade. “While customers can expect to see some of the Saturday morning vendors that they know and love, we will also have several new vendors with a new range of handcrafted products to explore.”
Live music will be performed from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. by two local favorites: The Jason Thomas Band and Joe Ingram.
“It should be a lot of fun. People can come listen to music and grab some dinner while they shop," Bade said. "Rock River Wellness will be selling delicious paninis and smoothies. The Fort Atkinson FFA will also be hosting a cookout fundraiser as another great dinner option — I can practically smell the grill firing up now!”
Vendors will be located inside Blodgett Pet & Garden Center’s large greenhouse as well as throughout the outdoor garden center throughout the property. Blodgett’s indoor store also will hold extended hours and be open during the market so that customers can shop the many wines and gifts Blodgett offers.
Lauri Latsch, president of Blodgett Garden Center, says, "we are looking forward to hosting this evening event in the garden center and excited about this new experience."
Additional information about this event can be found at blodgettgardencenter.com or on Facebook at Blodgett Garden Center.
