After a delayed start due to the ongoing pandemic, Fort Farmers Market is proud to be opening for its 19th season on Saturday, May 1, with its Spring Preview Market Days.
The Spring Preview celebrates the early harvest and features fresh spring produce, garden plants and seedlings, as well as a limited selection of the market’s baked goods and crafts. It will be held the first three Saturdays of May from 8 a.m. to noon in downtown Fort Atkinson at 19 E. Milwaukee Ave. W.
“We’re excited to begin the process of bringing back some of the elements of a normal market season that we had to forgo last year,” said market manager Alisha Bade. “While we’re not quite out of this pandemic yet, there is a lot to be hopeful for this season.”
The market will be taking a tiered approach with its reopening policies. Immediately, dogs will be allowed in the market on nonretractable leashes of six feet or less. Live music will be returning to the market in June.
For the safety of customers and vendors, the market layout still will maintain social distancing, and for the time being people are asked to continue wearing masks while in the market space.
Limited children’s programming also will be returning to the market this year. Fort Community Credit Union is sponsoring the market’s kids’ art tent with weekly take-home art projects starting immediately.
Blodgett Garden Center is sponsoring this year’s Power of Produce (P.o.P.) program. Starting later in May, it will teach children about nutrition through gardening by way of a new children’s garden created in partnership between the market and the Dwight Foster Public Library.
Fort Farmers Market, sponsored by Fort HealthCare, is a program of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Additional information, including children’s garden signup, volunteer applications and market policies can be found at www.fortfarmersmarket.com.
