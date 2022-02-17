ABOVE: Members gear up for the start of the parade. Shown here are, from left to right — Bob Naber, Julian Bos, Kaiden Bates, Justin Larson, Lauren Hebbe, Marnie Draves, Elly Naber, Diamond Newton, Teigan Reich, Hailey Besch, Mason Brandl, Quinn Teubert, Landon Stewart (kneeling), Advisor Allison Parsons, Katelyn Davies and Liam Bos. On the float are Marv the calf and Sidney Hebbe.
The Fort Atkinson holiday parade took place on Saturday, Nov. 13, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Fort Atkinson FFA received a lot of help from former FFA members to put together the float. Former Fort FFA members, Logan Haas (class of 2020) provided his trailer for our float and Seeger Bos (class of 2020) let us use his tractor to pull the trailer.
The Mike and Emily Hebbe family provided the FFA with Marv the calf for our parade float, with Sidney Hebbe (class of 2019) riding to help with the calf. Along with the calf, FFA members created a Christmas tree with cable spools (provided by Bos Builders, and Klement Towing and Recovery) and straw bales (supplied by Alex Partoll, class of 2021), and 14 members handed out string cheese as we walked through the parade. — Contributed
