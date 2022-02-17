ABOVE: Shown here are National Convention 2 members attending the cinch world’s toughest rodeo at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. They are, from left to right: Front row — Cal Anderson, Matt Kucken, Mariah Luebke, Marnie Draves, Hailey Besch, Zoey Zebell and Alyx Hoefler. Back row — Kaiden Bates, Cory Hamilton, Teigan Reich, Liam Bos, Mason Brandl and Karmyn Gross.
After missing a year of National FFA Convention, 13 Fort Atkinson members were eager to go back to Indianapolis.
These members would stay from Oct. 26-30. Before arriving at the hotel, they attended the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, Ill., and Hunters Honeybee Farm in Martinsville, Ind. Time in Indianapolis was spent at the Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium for the sessions in downtown Indianapolis.
Members had the opportunities to attend workshops, visit the career and college expo, and meet people from all over the United States. After sessions, they attended a Brett Young concert, The World’s Toughest Rodeo, and Dave and Busters.
The final session took place on Saturday, Oct. 30 to announce American Degree recipients. Emma Lemke (Class of ’21) received her American Degree, the top degree awarded to FFA members, and only achieved by less than 1% of all FFA members.
This was a great opportunity for the members to get to know each other better and help encourage other members to get involved.
