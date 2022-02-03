The Fort Atkinson FFA agribusiness club's 33rd annual pancake breakfast will take place from 5:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

The event will be held at the American Legion Dugout, and both dine-in and drive-through options are available.

The meals are free, but donations will be accepted to support scholarships for active and deserving FFA members.

On the menu will be pancakes, Jones breakfast sausage, eggs, milk, coffee, and orange juice — while supplies last.

As is traditional, FFA members will prepare and serve the food and clean up afterward.

