Bruce Waller, who has been an Edward Jones financial advisor in Fort Atkinson since 1993, recently qualified for the Edward Jones Managing Partner’s Conference, which honors the top 400 of the firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors.
The achievement recognizes and celebrates Edward Jones’ most successful financial advisors and provides them with the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers inside and outside of the firm, and to share best practices for delivering exceptional client service.
“These financial advisors have demonstrated exceptional standards for delivering tailored advice and personalized service for their clients,” said John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision this year to cancel the conference in order to put the health and safety of our associates and clients first. Qualifying for the event is none the less a testament to the quality of work Bruce delivers to his clients.”
This is the 15th time Waller has been invited to this event.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments offered to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors.
The firm’s 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.5 trillion in client assets under care.
Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
