The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation recently awarded a second round of grants from its COVID-19 Relief Fund, amounting to over $100,000, to 12 local nonprofit organizations.
These 12 human service organizations have been providing critical services to the community in a very stressful pandemic environment. Some have been challenged by increased demand and expenses while others struggled with the inability to fund-raise as usual.
“The health of our nonprofit community, especially the human services sector, is very important to us,” noted Foundation Chairman Michael Bender. “For this final round of grants, we really wanted to focus on those organizations that were helping people with critical services. We are grateful to these nonprofits for their good work, and we are particularly grateful to everyone who donated to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, making these grants possible.”
The recipients of these latest grants from the foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund are St. Vincent de Paul-Fort Atkinson, Badgerland After School Enrichment (BASE) Club, Bethel House, Dave Gallup Foundation, Jefferson County Literacy Council, Rock River Community Clinic, New Beginnings APFV, Catholic Charities, Jefferson County Human Services, Parents Cooperative Preschool, Your Friends in Action and Fort HealthCare.
These 12 grants represent the final distributions from the foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The Foundation originally opened the fund in March 2020, with a promise to match all gifts, up to $60,000. The intention was to provide a vehicle by which individuals and organizations could help the local nonprofit community weather the pandemic crisis.
Thanks to generous donors, almost $60,000 was raised and then matched by the foundation, resulting in $120,000 in grants going to 15 local nonprofit organizations in July 2020. As the crisis continued, donors continued to contribute to the fund and the foundation again offered to match all gifts, this time up to $25,000.
By the foundation’s April 2021 board meeting, the fund had reached over $28,000. At that point, the foundation’s board of directors voted to match the full amount and add an additional $48,000 in support of this final round of grants. To date, the total amount of COVID-19 relief funding distributed by the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation is $225,000.
For more information about the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, visit www.fortfoundation.org or contact the foundation’s executive director, Sue Hartwick, at (920) 563-3210 or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org.
