The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation has a variety of scholarships opportunities now available to help local undergraduate and graduate students for the 2021-22 school year.
Brief descriptions of 12 scholarships are provided below. Each scholarship has its own criteria, so students will need to carefully review each one before applying.
For more information about these scholarships, visit www.fortfoundation.org and follow the links to the scholarship pages. There, students can read descriptions of all of the Foundation’s scholarship offerings and will be guided to “Fort Scholarships” — an online application website that will walk them through the application process.
The deadline for receipt of completed applications is April 1, 2021.
For more information, contact Sue Hartwick, Community Foundation’s executive director, at (920) 563-3210, office; (920) 222-1191, mobile; or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org.
Scholarships available only to graduate students include the following:
Walter and Louise Buell Graduate Scholarship
The Walter and Louise Buell Graduate Scholarship is open to residents of the Fort Atkinson area or graduates of Fort Atkinson High School who are, or will be, enrolled in a graduate program. In 2021, up to $18,000 will be available for these awards.
Ralph and Clara Rutledge Memorial Scholarship
The Ralph and Clara Rutledge Memorial Scholarship offers support to graduates of Fort Atkinson High School or residents of the Fort Atkinson area who are accepted into a graduate school at an accredited college or university in a program leading to a master's degree, doctorate, or a professional degree. In 20201, up to $7,000 is available for awards.
Jane Shaw Knox AAUW Graduate Scholarship
The Jane Shaw Knox AAUW Graduate Scholarship is offered to women who are pursuing a graduate degree at an accredited college.Applicants must be either graduates of Fort Atkinson High School, residents of Fort Atkinson, or be employed in Fort Atkinson.
Scholarships available to either graduate or undergraduate students include the following:
Robert and Judith Knapp Scholarship
The Robert and Judith Knapp Scholarship provides financial support for graduates of Fort Atkinson High School or residents of Fort Atkinson who are pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in mathematics, physics, engineering, or music at a college or university. Applicants must have at least sophomore standing at the time of application. In 2021, $4,500 will be available for awards.
Eileen Harrison Education Scholarship
The Eileen Harrison Education Scholarship is available to residents of Fort Atkinson, employees of the Fort Atkinson School District or graduates of Fort Atkinson High School who are currently pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in education at a college or university. In 2021, an award of $2,000 will be available.
Medical Careers Scholarship
The Medical Careers Scholarship is available to former graduates of Fort Atkinson High School who at the time of application hold at least sophomore standing at their college or are in a graduate program. The applicant must be pursuing a program or degree in a medical field and be enrolled, or plan to be enrolled in a college or university within the State of Wisconsin. In 2021, up to $8,300 will be available for awards.
Jim and Lee Vance Scholarship
The Jim and Lee Vance Scholarship Fund offers financial assistance to various categories of Fort Atkinson students who wish to continue education after high school and are pursuing educational paths similar to the educational experiences and interests of local attorney Jim Vance and his late wife, Lee. Students should review the various criteria for this scholarship in the description provided on the Foundation’s website. In 2021, up to $11,250 will be available for awards.
Gene Halker Memorial Scholarship
The Gene Halker Memorial Scholarship is open to residents of Fort Atkinson or graduates of Fort Atkinson High School who are pursuing either an undergraduate or graduate degree in the fields of economics, business, literature, or any related field. Undergraduate applicants must have at least junior standing in the next academic year. In 2021, an award of $1,000 will be available.
Phyllis Zeimen Family Scholarship
The Phyllis Zeimen Family Scholarship offers financial assistance to former graduates of Fort Atkinson High School who are either undergraduate or graduate students. There is no restriction as to the field of study, but preference will be given to qualified applicants who are pursuing veterinary or pre-veterinary studies. In 2021 $4,200 will be available for awards.
Scholarships available only to undergraduate students include the following:
Orrin and Margaret Bull Scholarship
The Orrin and Margaret Bull Family Scholarship provides financial assistance to a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School who is an undergraduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has completed at least one year of undergraduate work, and is preparing for a career in either education or environmental sciences (i.e., conservation, ecology, forestry, recycling, alternative energy, etc.). In 2021, a $5,000 award is available.
V.C. & Blanche Helgren Martin Scholarship
The V.C. & Blanche Helgren Martin Scholarship is available to graduates of Fort Atkinson High School who are currently enrolled as a full-time student in a four-year college or university with freshman, sophomore or junior standing at the time of application. The recipient must be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in the fields of English, Journalism, Theater, or other related language arts areas, as well as the field of architecture. In 2021, $1,250 is available for one award.
Pay It Forward Scholarship
The Pay It Forward Scholarship is intended to assist residents of Fort Atkinson or graduates of Fort Atkinson High School who are enrolled at a four-year college or university and will have at least junior standing in the next academic year. Financial need is a serious consideration. In 2021, $1,600 will be available for awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.