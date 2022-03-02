Makayla Krueger, Nevaeh Smith, Jessica Sharp and Elee Sharp of Fort Atkinson have earned the Girl Scout Gold Award.
City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire will be recognizing these Girl Scouts at the March 15 city council meeting.
From Makayla: For my project I cleaned and organized Fort Youth Baseball's equipment/supply room. I held a rummage sale to sell the equipment that was no longer being used. The proceeds from the rummage sale went to benefit kids who are under served. Then, with the remaining equipment from the rummage sale, I donated it to benefit kids in Fort Atkinson's sister city, Puerto Cabezas, in Nicaragua.
From Nevaeh: I started by repainting the flag pole. The local Veterans of Foreign Wars donated a new flag. I redesigned the way the plaques were displayed. I also added baseball-shaped planters to beautify the park.
From Jessica: My Gold Award Project was a beautification project at Memorial Park, a baseball park in Fort Atkinson. I created some landscaping with flowers in colors that are significant to the park. I also created a walking path through the flowerbeds big enough for people to take nice pictures in front of the Memorial Park sign I hung on the back of the seating. Together, these elements create a great space for teams and their players to make memories and celebrate their accomplishments.
From Elee: For my project I worked to revamp the practice batting cages in my local kids baseball park. I helped bring the maintenance and improvement this area has been needing by livening the area with a mural and making it more usable with new benches. The mural was painted on a side of the shed that is located between the batting cages, and it depicts a boy hitting a baseball and the name "Memorial Park" layered behind it. The mural was designed to incorporate the colors of the two programs that use the park. Then, I built and installed two benches for players to use while their teams are practicing.
By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, these young women have become community leaders. Their accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set them apart.
"Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly a remarkable achievement, and these young women exemplify leadership in all its forms," said Marci Henderson, CEO, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland. "They saw needs in the community and took action. Their extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place."
The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, acknowledges the power behind each Gold Award Girl Scout’s dedication not only to empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others. These young women are courageous leaders and visionary change-makers.
Another benefit to earning the Girl Scout Gold Award? Some universities and colleges offer scholarships unique to Gold Award Girl Scouts, and girls who enlist in the U.S. Armed Forces might receive advanced rank in recognition of their achievements.
Makayla, Neveah, Jessica and Elee will be celebrated at a formal council-wide ceremony April 9 in Madison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.