There are openings for Wii Bowling summer league two-person teams at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
The league starts June 7 and runs until Aug.23. Anyone looking to play Wii Bowling this summer should call the center to let staff know. Bowlers pay $1 per week during the season. Wii bowling is held Monday mornings at 9 and 10:15.
John Duggleby show
Join us at the senior center for a music show by John Duggleby on Friday, June 18, at 12:30 p.m. called “Spirit” as we celebrate the resiliency and human optimism as we continue our push to overcome the pandemic.
A limited number of tables are available to attend. Reservations are required, and while making them, let staff know how many people will be at your table for the day of the show.
Ping Pong
The center has a ping pong table and equipment available each Wednesday afternoon in the game room in June from 2 to 3:30. Ping pong is a good hand-eye coordination game and also a great game for working on balance. Come in and give it a try any Wednesday afternoon.
Farmers market voucher distribution
Who is eligible for the farmers market voucher distribution? Seniors must be 60 years or older, or Native American 55 years or above, and will need to verify that their monthly income is at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty guideline: income of $1,986 or less for one person or $2,686 or less for two people.
How does the program work? Enrolled seniors will receive vouchers worth $25 per household. These vouchers may be used to purchase locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs at approved farmers markets or roadside stands. These vouchers are good until Oct. 31.
How do I get these vouchers? Vouchers will be available at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Friday, June 11. The number of vouchers is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.
Senior center bus
The senior center bus has been in storage at the city garage for several months and throughout the pandemic timeframe. We are hopeful that this summer we will be able to resume this service but will need volunteer drivers once again to step up and help make this program a go.
The center’s bus was picking up older adults and going to medical appointments in town, pharmacies, stores and the senior center. If interested in being a volunteer driver, let staff know and they can get you on board.
Texas Hold Em
May 20 standings were first place to Jim Pick with second place going to Dick Flood. Texas Hold Em is played each Thursday at 9 a.m.
500 scores
Scores from May 20 500 are: First place, Joanne Gross; second, Roger Gross. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Painting with Katie
Sign up now for June 4th Painting with Katie at the senior center from 3 to 5 p.m. This painting class costs $25, and all materials and instruction are provided. At the end students get to take home what they’ve finished painting. The next painting will feature flowers and a butterfly.
Trivia Time
Sign up to play a fun round of trivia on Wednesday, June 2, at 12:30 p.m. with visual clues on the center’s large screen in the entertainment room. Cookies and door prizes will be given away.
There is no winner based on answers. Door prizes will be awarded randomly. Players will keep their own answers and correct them at the end of the session. This trivia will be played individually and not in teams.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net
