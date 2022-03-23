WHITEWATER — Fort HealthCare continues to support the Whitewater community by sponsoring the Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon, 5K, and W3 Fit Kid Shuffle for the 10th year in a row.
They have supported this community event since its creation in 2013.
The DWS 10th anniversary race is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18. With help provided by sponsors like Fort HealthCare, the DWS is able to host a fun event that promotes healthy living in the Whitewater community.
“Fort HealthCare’s devotion to the betterment of the community is truly inspiring,” GWC Chairman, Larry Kachel said. “We are so thrilled to have their support on race weekend! Their determination to promote healthy living and provide quality care is highly valuable to our mission.”
Fort HealthCare’s vision is to be the healthiest community in Wisconsin. They work tirelessly to achieve this goal by providing quality, personalized care for every one of their patients. They aim to protect the health and well-being of their community and encourage the public to hold them to high expectations.
The entirety of Fort HealthCare’s workers maintain values of teamwork, empowerment, professionalism, and responsiveness to continuously satisfy the needs of their patients.
“Fort HealthCare can’t accomplish our mission and vision alone, supporting the Discover Whitewater Series is another step toward achieving our goals as a community,” said Mike Wallace, CEO and President of Fort HealthCare. “Having people unite for a great event like this one is a step in the right direction.”
Fort HealthCare promotes leading an active life, and maintains that physical activity and fitness are some of the best preventative measures in fighting illness. Through this partnership, members of the Whitewater community are given the opportunity to get active all while celebrating and connecting with one another.
