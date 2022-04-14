Johanna Tomcheck, an occupational therapist at the Fort HealthCare Therapy & Sport Center, has earned the distinguished Certified Hand Therapist (CHT) certification after completing all required examinations and clinical studies.
The designation offers assurance to the public that the therapist treating them has achieved the highest recognition of competency in the profession. Tomcheck cares for patients with upper extremity injuries and conditions as well as post-surgical and orthopedic needs.
The Hand Therapy Certification Commission, Inc., (HTCC), the recognized specialist in hand therapy certification worldwide, announces that Tomcheck has met all requirements set forth by the commission. These requirements include at least three years of clinical experience as an/a (occupational therapist or physical therapist), a minimum of 4,000 hours in direct practice in hand therapy, and successful completion of advanced clinical skills and theory in upper limb rehabilitation.
Approximately 6,200 individuals worldwide hold this marked designation.
The HTCC emphasizes the importance of hand therapy for the restoration of function, or the reversal of pathology in order to enhance hand use for individuals with upper extremity disease or injury. Hand therapy is the art and science of occupational and physical therapy theory in a practice that combines comprehensive knowledge of the upper quarter, body function and activity.
Fort HealthCare’s team of CHTs is a very integral part of the comprehensive service provided by Fort HealthCare Orthopaedic Associates, offering personalized care, state-of-the-art equipment, an electronic medical records system, on-site digital radiography, innovative treatment methods and rehabilitation tools all under one roof.
In one appointment, a person can meet with a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and a CHT. Staff also can assist with any necessary insurance pre-certification, setting up tests or appointments, touring the facility, coordinating follow-up care with a primary care doctor, and answering any questions.
For additional information about hand therapy through Fort HealthCare, contact the Fort HealthCare Therapy & Sport Center at (920) 563-9357, Fort Atkinson; (920) 648-8170, Lake Mills; or (262) 473-5599, Whitewater.
