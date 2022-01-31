Fort HealthCare announces the appointment of two new members to the organization’s board of directors, Christopher Martin and Paul Schuppner, D.O.
Martin
Christopher Martin graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 2001. He received his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2005 and his Juris Doctor from Marquette University Law School in 2009.
After being admitted to the Wisconsin bar, he began his legal career at the local firm of Vance, Wilcox, & Short, S.C., where his practice was focused heavily in the areas of estate/trust planning and administration, tax, business law and real estate. After a short stint at Wilson Law Group, a boutique Madison law firm focused on high level estate/trust and business planning, with a desire to “come home,” Martin returned to the Vance law firm in late 2015.
In October of 2018, he joined PremierBank’s Wealth Management department where he currently serves as a wealth management advisor/trust administrator.
In the local community, Martin currently serves on the boards of the Evergreen Cemetery, Hoard Curtis Scout Camp and Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, and is a current member of the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club. He also was a past participant in Project LEAD. His family includes his wife of 10 years and two sons.
Dr. Schuppner
Dr. Paul Schuppner studied pre-exercise science at the University of Iowa and then received his bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University. He went to medical school at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University and completed his traditional internship at McLaren Greater Lansing (formerly Ingham Regional Medical Center).
Dr. Schuppner did his orthopaedic surgery residency at McLaren Greater Lansing and an orthopaedic sports medicine fellowship at Orthopaedic Research of Virginia.
Schuppner was appointed to the Fort HealthCare medical staff in July 2013 and began working at Orthopaedic Associates in September 2013. He currently serves on Surgery Committee.
Schuppner recently moved to Fort Atkinson with his wife and daughter.
Michael Wallace, Fort HealthCare President and CEO, welcomes the new members to the board for a three-year term that began Jan. 1. Board members may be reappointed for two additional terms.
Board members are chosen based on their professional skills and their ability to represent the healthcare needs of the various communities within the Fort HealthCare primary service area.
“These new members were selected because of their high regard for the welfare and vested interest of the communities they live in,” said Wallace. “Paul’s medical background will help guide the board in our decisions that directly affect the health of our patients. Christopher, with his background in law and the financial industry, provides valuable expertise as well as experience with various community groups.”
In addition to Martin and Schuppner, other Fort HealthCare board members are community representatives Mary Behling, Chair, Fort Atkinson; James Fitzpatrick, Ph.D., Vice Chair, Fort Atkinson; Stephanie Nottestad, M.D., Secretary, Cambridge; Roy Budlong, Treasurer, Fort Atkinson; Kathi Cauley, Jefferson; Richard Telfer, Ph.D., Whitewater; Tom Vinz; Lake Mills; and providers Bill Kontny, M.D., Christine Chuppa, M.D., and Mary Beck Metzger, Advanced Practice Nurse.
Fort HealthCare is committed to improving the health and well-being of its communities, with a vision to be the healthiest community in Wisconsin. For more information, visit FortHealthCare.com.
