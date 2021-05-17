Fort HealthCare has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.
The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few. This is the 11th time that Fort HealthCare has received this award.
“This recognition continues to signify that our employees feel valued and are proud to be an employee of Fort HealthCare,” Nancy Alstad, Fort HealthCare senior director of Human Resources, commented. “In 2020 our employees endured a year like no other, and their commitment to our mission and to each other sustained us, always focusing on quality patient care. Receiving this award for an 11th time is an incredible honor!”
Persons can read more about the award at https://topworkplaces.com/award/jsonline/2021/500-plus/
