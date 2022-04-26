Fort HealthCare Women Who CARE (WWC) is hosting a special membership event at Riverstone Premier Event Center on Thursday, May 12, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Riverstone Premier is located at 1905 Central Coast in Fort Atkinson.
Existing members, guests and those interested in membership are invited to attend. The event is free for existing members, and $25 for non-members. WWC asks guests to RSVP by May 2 to wwc@forthc.com or by calling (920) 568-5465.
Humorist Sandra Bernhardt will be the featured guest speaker. A resident of Fort Atkinson, Bernhardt has kept people laughing for more than 30 years.
She is a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater graduate and mother of three sons. The membership event also will celebrate the positive impact that WWC has had on local communities, and guests will hear from existing members about how participation in WWC has impacted their lives.
Riverstone Premier will provide hors d’oeuvres and desserts. A cash bar also will be available.
Adding to the evening’s festivities will be a May Basket Silent Auction and 50/50 raffle. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase, but those that bring additional guests to the event will receive an additional ticket per guest.
About Women Who CARE
Women Who CARE has its roots in the Women’s Giving Circle established by the Fort Memorial Hospital Foundation in 2004.
A group of area women gathered for lunch once a quarter for information and inspiration about their health and well-being. Member contributions were gathered to fund various services at Fort HealthCare.
A wide variety of projects were included over the years including hospital equipment, new health and wellness services, and scholarships.
In 2014, a group of members had an idea to expand the way the group functioned. Their idea was to engage the membership to determine ways in which the group could make a measurable impact on the health and well-being of people in the area.
From that beginning, a group of philanthropic-minded women was formed, setting out to identify opportunities of service to the area, such as School-Based Behavioral Health Services, School Nurse leadership training, and forward-thinking initiatives focused on women’s health equity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.