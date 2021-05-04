On 23, Fort Atkinson High School students in Marketing II (Advanced Marketing) concluded a five-week period of marketing-based consulting with local Fort Atkinson business Beauty & the Bean.
Beauty & the Bean is a local coffee shop and salon owned by Cassie Scolman. Scolman volunteered her time and entrepreneurial knowledge with FAHS Marketing II students throughout the process.
The consulting work began back on March 18 when students had the opportunity to research the business and personally interview Scolman regarding questions about her business. During that time, she shared four areas for potential marketing and operational improvement with the Marketing II students.
During the following weeks, student groups worked together during partial class periods to conduct in-depth research on the industry, observe local Jefferson County competitors, and ultimately outline marketing-based, cost-efficient solutions that Beauty & the Bean potentially could implement.
The project concluded last week Friday when Scolman and a small panel of judges heard the five groups of students present their consulting solutions via Zoom-friendly in-class presentations. The level of quality would exceed expectations. This served as an excellent, invaluable opportunity for students to work with a real-life, local business where they could practice professionalism, market research and presentation skills.
