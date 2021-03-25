Students in grades 9-12 at Fort Atkinson High School recently were recognized for their academic accomplishments during the 32nd Annual Academic Awards program.
The presentation, which honored approximately 520 students for their academic achievements during first semester of the 2020-21 school year, was held virtually.
Speakers included Fort Atkinson High School Associate Principal Brad Gefvert, Fort Atkinson Rotary Club President Carl Selvick, school District Administrator Rob Abbott and high school Principal Dan Halvorsen.
Gefvert explained the criteria for qualifying.
“In order to qualify, a student’s second semester grade-point average from last year, or first semester GPA from this year must be between 3.0 and 4.0,” Gefvert said. “Students who have between a 3.0 and 3.49 GPA receive a certificate and letter for each semester.”
Those students with a 3.5 to 3.84 GPA receive a certificate, a letter and a gold bar, he noted.
“Those students earning a 3.85 to 4.0 GPA will receive a certificate, a letter and a gold star,” Gefvert continued. “Students are only eligible to earn one academic letter, but may continue to earn certificates, gold bars and stars throughout their high school career.”
During the Sunday evening presentation, the name of every student who has received these honors was announced. The following day, in-person students received their awards from their homeroom teacher.
Students who attend classes virtually, could pick up their awards from the main office or make alternative arrangements with their associate principal.
In giving the welcome, Principal Dan Halvorsen said, “This evening we will be acknowledging those students who earned academic honors during the first semester of this (school) year. It is my honor and pleasure to join you as we recognize the academic accomplishments of so many of our students here at Fort Atkinson High School.”
Superintendent Rob Abbott remarked: “I am excited to be with you today. You are evidence of our district’s mission being actualized as we strive for all students to achieve their personal and academic potential.”
Toward that goal, he said he would be remiss if he did not recognize the parents, grandparents, family members and others “who support the students in their growth as individuals as well as learners.”
Abbott also acknowledged the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club and his fellow Rotarians for making the awards possible, mentoring and modeling a Rotarian’s motto: “Service Above Self.”
Although he wasn’t surprised, the superintendent said he was “blown away” by the number of activities, clubs, teams and other opportunities outside of school the vast majority of the students are involved in.
“Whether it be a part-time job, working on the family farm or business, being active in your church or civic club, volunteering, being a support to your family … those are choices you make that make you who you are, and make your success in learning even more possible,” Abbott remarked.
He then offered his congratulations to the students.
“On behalf of the board of education and entire staff in the School District of Fort Atkinson, I congratulate all of you who will, indeed, shape the future of our community and nation with your willingness to challenge yourself to do hard things,” Abbott stated. “Let these awards inspire you to even greater acts of service and contribution; harness uncertainty to see the infinite opportunities that lie ahead. I am excited to see where you take us. Congratulations!”
The entire academic awards presentation can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtFoUDWTGbc.
The listing of names of students who received academic awards presented by associate principals Adam Rousseau and Brad Gefvert during the virtual ceremony are as follows:
Certificate (9th grade)
Rebecca Alvarado
Kathryn Andrews
Kaiden Bates
JB Bound
Terry Bronson
William Chapman
Jase Clapper
Rocco Dourlain
Jacob Ehleiter
Caleb Fast
Ashley Fernandez Hernandez
Baylee Floerke
Alison Gosda
Gabriel Gustin
Martin Guttenberg
Cory Hamilton
Annaka Hill
Reagan Horwath
Gavin Ketterman
Hayden Kincaid
Jordan Kreger
Natalie Krueger
Francis Kuefler
Noah Last
Brent Livieri
Abbey Michalak
Luke Murphy
James Page
Kenzie Paske
Eduardo Payano
Alexis Pennybacker
Tyler Raabe
Anthony Rodriguez
Hilde Rue
Chloe Sahr
Keegen Strege
Gavin Taylor
Evelin Velazquez
Certificate & Bar (9th grade)
Sahanna Ahmad
Maritza Alvarado
Braiden Anderson
Sylbie Beers
Cameron Bethard
Peyton Bishop
Owen Blackwell
Archer Brantmeier
Ethan Brown
Justin Chen
Meredyth Cluver
Mikayla Cropp
Georgia Diagne
Mason Dressler
Katrina Duncan
Drew Enger
Kayla Fehrman
Kiarah Findlay
Mariana Gamez Garza
Alexa Garrett-Grandt
Cameron Haagensen
Jane Haak
Kaylynn Haug
Nathan Hefty
Mya Helmick
Jackson Leibman
Chance Leisgang
Keegan Luebke
Hayden Lund
Carly McGowan
Sol Meyerloup
Casey Noll
Adam Nowotny
Kaden Nygren
Ian Oakley
Evelyn Olmos
Olivia O'Neill
Natalie Smiley
Ava Stedman
Calvin Tamblyn
Sofia Unate
Ashlyn Wadsworth
Justin Walden
Nicholas Walden
Aiden Wirth
Jacksen Woods
Mara Zanin
Francesca Scian
Casey Strayer
Jenna Verhalen
Certificate & Star (9th grade)
Elizabeth Adelmeyer
Calen Anderson
Noah Baldry
Elizabeth Barganz
Dylan Brown
Callie Butz
Rebecca Christ
Ellie Christianson
Langdon Eske
Cara Freeman
Dakota Friend
Kjersti Gadberry
Shelby Gladem
Gracyn Heine
Sydney Ketterman
Leah Kincaid
Madelynn Kontny
Mikayla Kooiman
Christian Lehmann
William Lemke
Nora Nelson
Maya Nysted
Macey Pease
Abigail Peterson
Alayna Riddell
Steven Rottmann
Maren Selle
Andi Spies
Stephanie Straub
Benjamin Stricker
Trever Vegter
Carrigan Walter
Payton Wiesen
Certificate (10th grade)
Anders Amundson
Kirstin Baumann
Jenna Bautzmann
Mitchell Broadhead
Olivia Brock
Dane Brost
Elijah Burhans
Joselyn Calleja
Makiah Cave
Brooklynn Christiansen
Andy Clavey
Erin Dahnert
Vicente de Falla
Jackson Findlay
Gregory Fixmer
Ryan Fjelstad
Kendall Garant
Mallory Gasper
Louden Goutcher
Tyler Hartman
Carla Hernandez Fercano
Heidi Jantzi
Jack Jonas
Brianna Jones
Drew Kloster
Allison Knaack
Emma Koch
Ian Koehler
Brenden Koresh
Nathan Kostroski
Jeffery Kutz
Cathy Lewein
Hannah MacLeod
Albion Mane
Olivia Martin
Jeshua Martinez
Jack McDonough
Kailey McMiller
Alexia Meyo Toxqui
Ariel Miller
Einrich Otte
Alandis Pence
Michaela Punzel
Cole Riedl
Braeden Sayre
Olivia Schafer
Charles Schenck
Michael Schwarz
Isaac Seavert
Jackson Sitkiewitz
Clarissa Strasburg
Citlalli Torres
Brennan Trader
Ellie Tuten
Lorena Velazquez
Elliannah Walton
Qadry Williams
Trinity Wilson
Certificate & 1 Bar (10th grade)
Tessa Byrnes
Alorah Colson
Evelyn Cruz Palacios
Bryanna Duddeck
Rachel Edwards
Adam Ehleiter
Analise Erb
Jesenia Flores
Aaron Fraley
Stevie Garrick-Clark
Brandon Haas
Tawney Hadler
Cade Hein
Declan Kaplan
Courtney Majeres
Bella McKelvey
Martha Moran
Tyler Narkis
Lorena Ramirez
Hunter Rogers
Colton Rosenow
Diana Sampayo
Carson Schrader
Brian Trader
Rachelle Trost
Walker Von Kaenel
Spencer Wermeling
Aiden Worden
Kyana Wynkoop
Certificate & 1 Star (10th grade)
Morgan Hacht
Hailey Harris
Kiara Olson
Certificate, 1 Bar and 1 Star (10th grade)
Hayley De Mott
Ellison Emrick
Abigail Frame
Russell Frey
Elizabeth Garcia
Jada Jung
Eleanor Kohl
Joshua Larson
Lauren Lescohier
Mariah Luebke
Dimas Giovanni Monte
Valentina Munante
Remy Nelan
Allison Notbohm
Hailey Pope
Onyx Severin
Paige Teubert
Certificate & 2 Bars (10th Grade)
Carlos Baez
Lucas Baxley
Emily Burnett
Eli Cosson
Jorge Fernandez
Braden Griffiths
Noah Horwath
Aiden Janecek
Madison Klauer
Geovanni Miguel
Jack Opperman
Julia Radloff
Ruth Stiemke
Jacyn Stockton
Quinn Teubert
Paige Wangerin
Janet Were
Trista Yackels
Rodrigo Zuniga
Certificate & 2 Stars (10th grade)
Almir Ajdini
Spencer Betchey
Jonas Boshart
Kaitlyn Burke
Trent Davis
Kade Eske
Calum Fettig
Maya Geiger
Nathan Hartwig
Alyssa Heagney
Logan Kees
Ethan Larson
Emily Moe
Vivian Riggs
Melia Schueller
Yuridia Torres
Bryan Volla
Analiese Walter
Certificate (11th grade)
Malia Albers
Mya Alexander
Liam Bos
Spencer Brock
Jack Calloway
Jenka Carter
Cameron Castle
Valeria Cazanove Pena
Alec Courtier
Laura Crandall
Merrick Dabel
Ansley Dale
Kharlie Daniel
Logan Davis
Madison Ebbert
Jocelyn Edgington
Courtney Edwards
Jasmine Fernandez
Aidan Frey
Julie Gamez Garza
Willow Gutheridge
Sophia Guttenberg
Alexis Hafemann
Brooke Harlfinger
Vincent Healy
Alyxsandra Hoefler
Hannah Holmes
Daezah Houk
Allison Howe
Grace Hoye
Kyra Johnson
Layla King
Evan Kracht
Maxwell Kusel
Haidan Lee
Grace Lemke
Melody Lueck
Izabella Lund
Mason Marowsky
Taylor Marquart
Mighty McFarlane
Cameron McGowan
Noah Michalak
Hannah Mildenstein
Jose Payano
Jace Peck
Elizabeth Percival
Margaret Pruitt
Gage Renz
Adriana Reyes Ehrke
Isaiah Rogers
Ryan Schoenherr
Sierra Schultz
Summer Semrau
Sianava Simmons
Nevaeh Smith
Caleb Strayer
Ethan Thao
Brian Valdez Chavez
Jade Van Wormer
Sawyer Voss
Zachary Widrig
Calla Willkomm
Avery Winkelman
Madison Wittmann
Zoey Zebell
Princess Zuniga Torres
Certificate & 1 Bar (11th grade)
Jacob Ashland
Michael Bills
Mason Brandl
Morgan Brown
Karisa Christensen
Ayreal Floerke
Lauren Foust
Orvil Fuentes-Flores
Jaime Gonzalez Romero
Christian Grau
Karmyn Gross
Zackary Grossman
Jayden Hawkins
Emma Jahn
Isabelle Ketter
Lainey Kincaid
Jose Lopez Acevedo
Jacob Murphy
Payton Neste
Stephanie Ramirez
Paige Riggs
Carlie Rusch
Brandon Samuel
Nicholas Scholl
Lance Schultz
Kylie Smith
Mason Thompson
Certificate & 1 Star (11th grade)
Riley Burtch
Taylor Gray
Kyle Johnson
Certificate, 1 Bar & 1 Star (11th grade)
Quinn Abbott
Hailey Besch
Scott Buchta
Maren Christian
Lily Congdon
Cade Cosson
Marnie Draves
Evan Dudzek
Lizbeth Gallegos
Sarah Holzli
Natalie Kammer
Brie Klingbeil
Noah Maier
Laurel Miller
Christy Nguyen
Laura Peterson
Anton Saucedo
Tayanna Schwefel
Reid Selle
Adyn Theriault
Josephine Westrick
Certificate & 2 Bars (11th grade)
Carson Baker
Brayden Brown
Mystica Carothers
Sophia Chapman
Jessica Cunningham
Hector Gonzalez-Comi
Hope Heagney
Callie Krause
Makayla Krueger
Aidan Leurquin
Brooke Midtlien
Lainie Volquardsen
Certificate & 2 Stars (11th grade)
Joseph Barganz
Lily Belzer
Karlie Blanchar
Drew Evans
Claire Haffelder
Abbey Hoffman
Joshua Juarez
Katharina Kessler
Mackenzie Kuska
Andrew Meacham
Logan Recob
Jenna Schwab
Matthew Sell
Elee Sharp
Jessica Sharp
Lydia Smith
Alexandra Theriault
Braden Traxler
Jennifer Tumbarello
Preston Whitcomb
Spencer Whitcomb
Kiara Wolfram
Nolan Zachgo
Jada Zorn
Certificate (12th Grade)
Cameron Andrews
Bailey Behm
Sara Brown
Jaelyn Diagne
Tyler Dillen
Kelsie Frey
Katelynn Gregg
Grace Gustin
Ryan Heidel
Kristin Henrichon
Avery Hess
Gwenivere Hirtz
Mackenzie Horwath
Anna Hoye
Andrew Juarez
Braeden Kalmon
Chase Knoflicek
Travis Kutz
Garrett Laube
America Lavdas
Logan Lehman
Sydney Maas
Madison Miles
Kevin Montoya
Paige Mueller
William Neuser
Nelson Nguyen
Alex Partoll
Savanna Pempek
Mikayla Pennewell
Deanna Pfaff
Evan Ramirez
Christa Sebranek
Gregory Sherlock
Alivia Stewart
James D Vander Mause
James K Vander Mause
Silvester Velazquez
Peter Velazquez Castellanos
Sierra Voelz
Jesse Widrig
Elliott Wilkes
Madasin Worden
Monserrath Julian Zuniga
Certificate & Bar (12th Grade)
Jacob Blanchar
Jade Bowker
Wyatt Burtch
Paige Carncross
Karen Garcia
Yemmi Garcia
Cameron Grady
Reuben Guttenberg
Kaylee Harter
Alexis Jacobson
Will Jantzi
Shane Jordan
Nyles Jung
Lewis Luciano
Breanna Lurvey
MaryEllen Moran
Natalie Notbohm
Alfred Pellatt
Caidon Pemper
Cory Pfeifer
Logan Prasch
Alexander Rados
Emerson Reese
Jose Rodriguez
Averery Rohloff
Colton Schmidt
Eli Schweiger
Emma Stahl
Jamy Stockton
Greysen Wixom
Certificate & Star (12th Grade)
Logan Hamele
Julia Kanters
Samuel Lisius
Cody Lodl
Eden Portugal
Francesca Scian
Casey Strayer
Jenna Verhalen
Certificate, 1 Bar & 1 Star (12th grade)
Kalin Ahmad
Cassidy Becker
Noelle Blanchar
Ryan Burke
Makenna Croson
Andrew Davis
Adam Fleck
Noah Frame
Tyler Freeman
Ethan Heagney
Ava Kleman
Caden Klingbeil
Bryce Kochendorfer
Kiarra Kostroski
Alexandra Marincic
Aidan McDonough
Emma Mitchell
Gabrielle Morales
Hailey Paske
Ellyn Scheuerell
Nickolaus Straub
Angela Unate
Shania Woods
Landon Zorn
Certificate & 2 Bars (12th grade)
Matthew Baumann
Taylor Dressler
Mariah Eichenberg
Jackson Fenner
Eli Koehler
Glissaundra Korback
Anthony Theriault
Maya Williams
Brandon Yang
Certificate & 2 Stars (12th Grade)
Tyler Betanski
Matthew Betanski
Jax Bound
Luke Ellingson
Samantha Erstad
Olivia Granec
Lauren Haas
Jordan Hummel
Paige Huppert
Brooke Leibman
Emma Mans
Sarah Mepham
Riley Rogers
Travis Sykes
Hannah Teubert
Alice Van Haaften
Samantha Veenhuis
