Students in grades 9-12 at Fort Atkinson High School recently were recognized for their academic accomplishments during the 32nd Annual Academic Awards program.

The presentation, which honored approximately 520 students for their academic achievements during first semester of the 2020-21 school year, was held virtually.

Speakers included Fort Atkinson High School Associate Principal Brad Gefvert, Fort Atkinson Rotary Club President Carl Selvick, school District Administrator Rob Abbott and high school Principal Dan Halvorsen.

Gefvert explained the criteria for qualifying.

“In order to qualify, a student’s second semester grade-point average from last year, or first semester GPA from this year must be between 3.0 and 4.0,” Gefvert said. “Students who have between a 3.0 and 3.49 GPA receive a certificate and letter for each semester.”

Those students with a 3.5 to 3.84 GPA receive a certificate, a letter and a gold bar, he noted.

“Those students earning a 3.85 to 4.0 GPA will receive a certificate, a letter and a gold star,” Gefvert continued. “Students are only eligible to earn one academic letter, but may continue to earn certificates, gold bars and stars throughout their high school career.”

During the Sunday evening presentation, the name of every student who has received these honors was announced. The following day, in-person students received their awards from their homeroom teacher.

Students who attend classes virtually, could pick up their awards from the main office or make alternative arrangements with their associate principal.

In giving the welcome, Principal Dan Halvorsen said, “This evening we will be acknowledging those students who earned academic honors during the first semester of this (school) year. It is my honor and pleasure to join you as we recognize the academic accomplishments of so many of our students here at Fort Atkinson High School.”

Superintendent Rob Abbott remarked: “I am excited to be with you today. You are evidence of our district’s mission being actualized as we strive for all students to achieve their personal and academic potential.”

Toward that goal, he said he would be remiss if he did not recognize the parents, grandparents, family members and others “who support the students in their growth as individuals as well as learners.”

Abbott also acknowledged the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club and his fellow Rotarians for making the awards possible, mentoring and modeling a Rotarian’s motto: “Service Above Self.”

Although he wasn’t surprised, the superintendent said he was “blown away” by the number of activities, clubs, teams and other opportunities outside of school the vast majority of the students are involved in.

“Whether it be a part-time job, working on the family farm or business, being active in your church or civic club, volunteering, being a support to your family … those are choices you make that make you who you are, and make your success in learning even more possible,” Abbott remarked.

He then offered his congratulations to the students.

“On behalf of the board of education and entire staff in the School District of Fort Atkinson, I congratulate all of you who will, indeed, shape the future of our community and nation with your willingness to challenge yourself to do hard things,” Abbott stated. “Let these awards inspire you to even greater acts of service and contribution; harness uncertainty to see the infinite opportunities that lie ahead. I am excited to see where you take us. Congratulations!”

The entire academic awards presentation can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtFoUDWTGbc.

The listing of names of students who received academic awards presented by associate principals Adam Rousseau and Brad Gefvert during the virtual ceremony are as follows:

Certificate (9th grade)

Rebecca Alvarado

Kathryn Andrews

Kaiden Bates

JB Bound

Terry Bronson

William Chapman

Jase Clapper

Rocco Dourlain

Jacob Ehleiter

Caleb Fast

Ashley Fernandez Hernandez

Baylee Floerke

Alison Gosda

Gabriel Gustin

Martin Guttenberg

Cory Hamilton

Annaka Hill

Reagan Horwath

Gavin Ketterman

Hayden Kincaid

Jordan Kreger

Natalie Krueger

Francis Kuefler

Noah Last

Brent Livieri

Abbey Michalak

Luke Murphy

James Page

Kenzie Paske

Eduardo Payano

Alexis Pennybacker

Tyler Raabe

Anthony Rodriguez

Hilde Rue

Chloe Sahr

Keegen Strege

Gavin Taylor

Evelin Velazquez

Certificate & Bar (9th grade)

Sahanna Ahmad

Maritza Alvarado

Braiden Anderson

Sylbie Beers

Cameron Bethard

Peyton Bishop

Owen Blackwell

Archer Brantmeier

Ethan Brown

Justin Chen

Meredyth Cluver

Mikayla Cropp

Georgia Diagne

Mason Dressler

Katrina Duncan

Drew Enger

Kayla Fehrman

Kiarah Findlay

Mariana Gamez Garza

Alexa Garrett-Grandt

Cameron Haagensen

Jane Haak

Kaylynn Haug

Nathan Hefty

Mya Helmick

Jackson Leibman

Chance Leisgang

Keegan Luebke

Hayden Lund

Carly McGowan

Sol Meyerloup

Casey Noll

Adam Nowotny

Kaden Nygren

Ian Oakley

Evelyn Olmos

Olivia O'Neill

Natalie Smiley

Ava Stedman

Calvin Tamblyn

Sofia Unate

Ashlyn Wadsworth

Justin Walden

Nicholas Walden

Aiden Wirth

Jacksen Woods

Mara Zanin

Francesca Scian

Casey Strayer

Jenna Verhalen

Certificate & Star (9th grade)

Elizabeth Adelmeyer

Calen Anderson

Noah Baldry

Elizabeth Barganz

Dylan Brown

Callie Butz

Rebecca Christ

Ellie Christianson

Langdon Eske

Cara Freeman

Dakota Friend

Kjersti Gadberry

Shelby Gladem

Gracyn Heine

Sydney Ketterman

Leah Kincaid

Madelynn Kontny

Mikayla Kooiman

Christian Lehmann

William Lemke

Nora Nelson

Maya Nysted

Macey Pease

Abigail Peterson

Alayna Riddell

Steven Rottmann

Maren Selle

Andi Spies

Stephanie Straub

Benjamin Stricker

Trever Vegter

Carrigan Walter

Payton Wiesen

Certificate (10th grade)

Anders Amundson

Kirstin Baumann

Jenna Bautzmann

Mitchell Broadhead

Olivia Brock

Dane Brost

Elijah Burhans

Joselyn Calleja

Makiah Cave

Brooklynn Christiansen

Andy Clavey

Erin Dahnert

Vicente de Falla

Jackson Findlay

Gregory Fixmer

Ryan Fjelstad

Kendall Garant

Mallory Gasper

Louden Goutcher

Tyler Hartman

Carla Hernandez Fercano

Heidi Jantzi

Jack Jonas

Brianna Jones

Drew Kloster

Allison Knaack

Emma Koch

Ian Koehler

Brenden Koresh

Nathan Kostroski

Jeffery Kutz

Cathy Lewein

Hannah MacLeod

Albion Mane

Olivia Martin

Jeshua Martinez

Jack McDonough

Kailey McMiller

Alexia Meyo Toxqui

Ariel Miller

Einrich Otte

Alandis Pence

Michaela Punzel

Cole Riedl

Braeden Sayre

Olivia Schafer

Charles Schenck

Michael Schwarz

Isaac Seavert

Jackson Sitkiewitz

Clarissa Strasburg

Citlalli Torres

Brennan Trader

Ellie Tuten

Lorena Velazquez

Elliannah Walton

Qadry Williams

Trinity Wilson

Certificate & 1 Bar (10th grade)

Tessa Byrnes

Alorah Colson

Evelyn Cruz Palacios

Bryanna Duddeck

Rachel Edwards

Adam Ehleiter

Analise Erb

Jesenia Flores

Aaron Fraley

Stevie Garrick-Clark

Brandon Haas

Tawney Hadler

Cade Hein

Declan Kaplan

Courtney Majeres

Bella McKelvey

Martha Moran

Tyler Narkis

Lorena Ramirez

Hunter Rogers

Colton Rosenow

Diana Sampayo

Carson Schrader

Brian Trader

Rachelle Trost

Walker Von Kaenel

Spencer Wermeling

Aiden Worden

Kyana Wynkoop

Certificate & 1 Star (10th grade)

Morgan Hacht

Hailey Harris

Kiara Olson

Certificate, 1 Bar and 1 Star (10th grade)

Hayley De Mott

Ellison Emrick

Abigail Frame

Russell Frey

Elizabeth Garcia

Jada Jung

Eleanor Kohl

Joshua Larson

Lauren Lescohier

Mariah Luebke

Dimas Giovanni Monte

Valentina Munante

Remy Nelan

Allison Notbohm

Hailey Pope

Onyx Severin

Paige Teubert

Certificate & 2 Bars (10th Grade)

Carlos Baez

Lucas Baxley

Emily Burnett

Eli Cosson

Jorge Fernandez

Braden Griffiths

Noah Horwath

Aiden Janecek

Madison Klauer

Geovanni Miguel

Jack Opperman

Julia Radloff

Ruth Stiemke

Jacyn Stockton

Quinn Teubert

Paige Wangerin

Janet Were

Trista Yackels

Rodrigo Zuniga

Certificate & 2 Stars (10th grade)

Almir Ajdini

Spencer Betchey

Jonas Boshart

Kaitlyn Burke

Trent Davis

Kade Eske

Calum Fettig

Maya Geiger

Nathan Hartwig

Alyssa Heagney

Logan Kees

Ethan Larson

Emily Moe

Vivian Riggs

Melia Schueller

Yuridia Torres

Bryan Volla

Analiese Walter

Certificate (11th grade)

Malia Albers

Mya Alexander

Liam Bos

Spencer Brock

Jack Calloway

Jenka Carter

Cameron Castle

Valeria Cazanove Pena

Alec Courtier

Laura Crandall

Merrick Dabel

Ansley Dale

Kharlie Daniel

Logan Davis

Madison Ebbert

Jocelyn Edgington

Courtney Edwards

Jasmine Fernandez

Aidan Frey

Julie Gamez Garza

Willow Gutheridge

Sophia Guttenberg

Alexis Hafemann

Brooke Harlfinger

Vincent Healy

Alyxsandra Hoefler

Hannah Holmes

Daezah Houk

Allison Howe

Grace Hoye

Kyra Johnson

Layla King

Evan Kracht

Maxwell Kusel

Haidan Lee

Grace Lemke

Melody Lueck

Izabella Lund

Mason Marowsky

Taylor Marquart

Mighty McFarlane

Cameron McGowan

Noah Michalak

Hannah Mildenstein

Jose Payano

Jace Peck

Elizabeth Percival

Margaret Pruitt

Gage Renz

Adriana Reyes Ehrke

Isaiah Rogers

Ryan Schoenherr

Sierra Schultz

Summer Semrau

Sianava Simmons

Nevaeh Smith

Caleb Strayer

Ethan Thao

Brian Valdez Chavez

Jade Van Wormer

Sawyer Voss

Zachary Widrig

Calla Willkomm

Avery Winkelman

Madison Wittmann

Zoey Zebell

Princess Zuniga Torres

Certificate & 1 Bar (11th grade)

Jacob Ashland

Michael Bills

Mason Brandl

Morgan Brown

Karisa Christensen

Ayreal Floerke

Lauren Foust

Orvil Fuentes-Flores

Jaime Gonzalez Romero

Christian Grau

Karmyn Gross

Zackary Grossman

Jayden Hawkins

Emma Jahn

Isabelle Ketter

Lainey Kincaid

Jose Lopez Acevedo

Jacob Murphy

Payton Neste

Stephanie Ramirez

Paige Riggs

Carlie Rusch

Brandon Samuel

Nicholas Scholl

Lance Schultz

Kylie Smith

Mason Thompson

Certificate & 1 Star (11th grade)

Riley Burtch

Taylor Gray

Kyle Johnson

Certificate, 1 Bar & 1 Star (11th grade)

Quinn Abbott

Hailey Besch

Scott Buchta

Maren Christian

Lily Congdon

Cade Cosson

Marnie Draves

Evan Dudzek

Lizbeth Gallegos

Sarah Holzli

Natalie Kammer

Brie Klingbeil

Noah Maier

Laurel Miller

Christy Nguyen

Laura Peterson

Anton Saucedo

Tayanna Schwefel

Reid Selle

Adyn Theriault

Josephine Westrick

Certificate & 2 Bars (11th grade)

Carson Baker

Brayden Brown

Mystica Carothers

Sophia Chapman

Jessica Cunningham

Hector Gonzalez-Comi

Hope Heagney

Callie Krause

Makayla Krueger

Aidan Leurquin

Brooke Midtlien

Lainie Volquardsen

Certificate & 2 Stars (11th grade)

Joseph Barganz

Lily Belzer

Karlie Blanchar

Drew Evans

Claire Haffelder

Abbey Hoffman

Joshua Juarez

Katharina Kessler

Mackenzie Kuska

Andrew Meacham

Logan Recob

Jenna Schwab

Matthew Sell

Elee Sharp

Jessica Sharp

Lydia Smith

Alexandra Theriault

Braden Traxler

Jennifer Tumbarello

Preston Whitcomb

Spencer Whitcomb

Kiara Wolfram

Nolan Zachgo

Jada Zorn

Certificate (12th Grade)

Cameron Andrews

Bailey Behm

Sara Brown

Jaelyn Diagne

Tyler Dillen

Kelsie Frey

Katelynn Gregg

Grace Gustin

Ryan Heidel

Kristin Henrichon

Avery Hess

Gwenivere Hirtz

Mackenzie Horwath

Anna Hoye

Andrew Juarez

Braeden Kalmon

Chase Knoflicek

Travis Kutz

Garrett Laube

America Lavdas

Logan Lehman

Sydney Maas

Madison Miles

Kevin Montoya

Paige Mueller

William Neuser

Nelson Nguyen

Alex Partoll

Savanna Pempek

Mikayla Pennewell

Deanna Pfaff

Evan Ramirez

Christa Sebranek

Gregory Sherlock

Alivia Stewart

James D Vander Mause

James K Vander Mause

Silvester Velazquez

Peter Velazquez Castellanos

Sierra Voelz

Jesse Widrig

Elliott Wilkes

Madasin Worden

Monserrath Julian Zuniga

Certificate & Bar (12th Grade)

Jacob Blanchar

Jade Bowker

Wyatt Burtch

Paige Carncross

Karen Garcia

Yemmi Garcia

Cameron Grady

Reuben Guttenberg

Kaylee Harter

Alexis Jacobson

Will Jantzi

Shane Jordan

Nyles Jung

Lewis Luciano

Breanna Lurvey

MaryEllen Moran

Natalie Notbohm

Alfred Pellatt

Caidon Pemper

Cory Pfeifer

Logan Prasch

Alexander Rados

Emerson Reese

Jose Rodriguez

Averery Rohloff

Colton Schmidt

Eli Schweiger

Emma Stahl

Jamy Stockton

Greysen Wixom

Certificate & Star (12th Grade)

Logan Hamele

Julia Kanters

Samuel Lisius

Cody Lodl

Eden Portugal

Francesca Scian

Casey Strayer

Jenna Verhalen

Certificate, 1 Bar & 1 Star (12th grade)

Kalin Ahmad

Cassidy Becker

Noelle Blanchar

Ryan Burke

Makenna Croson

Andrew Davis

Adam Fleck

Noah Frame

Tyler Freeman

Ethan Heagney

Ava Kleman

Caden Klingbeil

Bryce Kochendorfer

Kiarra Kostroski

Alexandra Marincic

Aidan McDonough

Emma Mitchell

Gabrielle Morales

Hailey Paske

Ellyn Scheuerell

Nickolaus Straub

Angela Unate

Shania Woods

Landon Zorn

Certificate & 2 Bars (12th grade)

Matthew Baumann

Taylor Dressler

Mariah Eichenberg

Jackson Fenner

Eli Koehler

Glissaundra Korback

Anthony Theriault

Maya Williams

Brandon Yang

Certificate & 2 Stars (12th Grade)

Tyler Betanski

Matthew Betanski

Jax Bound

Luke Ellingson

Samantha Erstad

Olivia Granec

Lauren Haas

Jordan Hummel

Paige Huppert

Brooke Leibman

Emma Mans

Sarah Mepham

Riley Rogers

Travis Sykes

Hannah Teubert

Alice Van Haaften

Samantha Veenhuis

