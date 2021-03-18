Fort Atkinson High School’s South High Street Singers Show Choir competed in its first-ever virtual show choir competition March 13.
Competing against schools from Mississippi, Alabama, Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin, they won Grand Champion and earned a place in the finals on April 10.
Hosted by showchoirlive.com, this virtual competition experience featured groups of all sizes from across the county. The platform was designed to provide an opportunity for middle school and high school performance groups to perform and compete safely due to the COVID-19 global health pandemic.
This and other virtual competitions have helped show choirs remain active and viable by embracing technology’s power.
Participating show choirs from across the United States each compete once during their three-week competition.
At each of the preliminary round competitions, choirs perform their show live. A live feed of the show is broadcast to a panel of judges and an audience on the showchoirlive.com website.
After the performance, this panel of three adjudicators scores the group based on several criteria, including intonation, choreography, diction, show design and more.
These judges’ scores are combined to form a composite score which then is ranked against the rest of the groups by class.
This competition is divided into three separate classes: Small Single-Gender class, Small Mixed-Gender class and Large Mixed-Gender class.
The South High Street Singers are competing in the Large Mixed Gender class. After the three preliminary rounds, all groups’ scores are ranked, and the top scores in each category move to the Championship Round on April 10.
For their March 13 performance, the South High Street Singers’ total score was 289 out of 360 total possible points. This score put them in a second-place position and has secured them a slot in the Championship Round.
In addition to their Grand Champion win, the South High Street Singers also were recognized for best vocals (large group division) and best choreography. Gwen Hirtz (Grade 12) and Jackson Sitkiewitz (Grade 10) also were recognized with the competition’s Limelight Award for their best solo performances across all groups.
This past week’s successful performance is attributed to the hard work from students, directors and parent volunteers alike.
Singer/Dancers, band members and student technicians maintained a rigorous rehearsal schedule for the week preceding the competition. Daily rehearsals focused on choreography accuracy, vocal intonation and coordinated movement.
Consisting of five student technical crew members, 24 women, 14 men, 13 band members and three directors, this group dedicated time both inside and outside of rehearsal to come together to make this incredible show.
Due to the pandemic, a significant portion of this year’s show was taught to the students while they were attending school in a virtual setting. The fact that these students have been able to pick up the choreography, music and all the show components so successfully from a computer screen speaks volumes to the dedication of all those involved with the show.
The Championship Round is slated for April 10. The schedule and link for this live stream will be published on the Fort Atkinson High School Theater social media once available.
