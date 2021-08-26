The Fort Atkinson Senior Center bus has been in storage at the city garage throughout the pandemic.
Staff are hopeful that right after Labor Day they will be able to resume this service, but will need volunteer drivers. Staff currently are scheduling rides to use the senior bus to go to the Second Harvest food pickup at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
A volunteer driver will pick persons up and help them get their boxes of food and return them home. Rides will be from approximately 2 to 3 p.m. There will be no cost for this ride but donations would be accepted.
Persons interested in being a volunteer driver on the center’s regular driver list should let staff know.
No special license is needed to drive and staff will provide special training needed for operating the bus and lift.
Craft fair tables registrationCrafters can sign up on the Tuesday after Labor Day starting at 9 a.m. in the craft room at the center in person for table registration for craft fair Nov. 13. The cost, payable the day of the fair, is $10 for a table.
A crafter that takes up extra space beyond their table with display racks or shelves also will need to pay an additional $5. Crafters signing up in person on Sept. 7 can choose their table location in the building.
Over-the-phone reservations for the craft fair will be accepted after noon on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Additional information on the procedures of the event will be provided the day of registration. A maximum of two tables will be allotted for reservation per person.
Never miss a newsletterSeniors can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to their inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com
The website is provided by LPI, the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free each month.
Game scores500: Scores from Aug. 19 — First place, Harold Riggs, 3,450; second, Dick Snodie, 3,270; third, Elaine Rice, 3,130. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Texas Hold Em: Scores from Aug. 19 — First, Chuck Schloesser; second, Diane Baumann; third, Don Schetter. Texas Hold Em is played Thursday mornings at 9.
Euchre: Scores from Aug. 24 — First, Judy Torgerson, 67; second, Rollie Carothers, 59; third, Jon Hundt, 56; fourth, Betty Gilbertson and Karen Keeser, 49; sixth, Chuck Truman, 48. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Scores from Aug. 20 — First, Herb Papenfus, 65; second, Chuck Frandson and Rick Dearborn, 52; fourth, Roxie Kohn, 47; fifth, Mary Latterell, 46; sixth, Dave Brown, Joanne Gross and Gary Kramer, 44. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Glorine Christensen 788 (280, 259, 249), Joanne Gross 728 (257, 213, 258), Roger Gross 712 (211, 234, 267), Lori Gaber 686 (244, 227, 215), Terry Bowes 648, Marlene Dianich 629, Rose Baker 618, Sandy Basich 570. Wii Bowling is Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. 4’s were wild for the Walruses on Friday as they won 4-2, 4-2 and 4-3 in all three games. Larry Whitmore led the way, along with Denny Prisk and Dave Reed, all with 6 hits each.
Game 1 went into the 10th inning with it tied at 2 before Charlie Danielson, Whitmore and Chuck Truman hit back to back to back hits taking the eventual winning lead of 4-2.
Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play. It is an underhand dart game based loosely on baseball with two teams randomly split up for play each day.
Friday FindingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin Friday Findings with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center, located at 307 Robert St., can be reached by calling (920) 563-7773.
