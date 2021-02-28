On Feb. 24, the City of Fort Atkinson was announced as a recipient of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds by the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration Division of Energy, Housing, and Community Resources in the amount of $1,441,750.
This award is the result of many cumulative hours dedicated to the establishment of a unified vision for long-term community improvement. With these funds, the city will take deliberate steps toward elimination of blight in acknowledgement of future development opportunities, which are a core component of a vibrant and welcoming economy.
“The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides federal funding to states through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program," correspondence from the Department of Administration states. "Wisconsin uses this federal funding to provide affordable housing, suitable living environments, and expand economic opportunities for persons with low and moderate incomes.”
With this statement in mind, the City of Fort Atkinson has functioned in close collaboration with members of the community to acquire properties, much of which encompass the former Loeb-Lorman Recycling Center, located at Lorman, Hake and Oak streets. These locations are positioned to support future developments in alignment with the city’s vision for projects that facilitate sustainable growth.
“This award presents an incredible opportunity for the city to eliminate blight and support the redevelopment of these properties,” said City Manager LeMire. "President Becker and the city council had the long-range vision to understand the importance of purchasing these properties, and city staff has done an excellent job in implementing that vision."
City officials are eager to utilize these funds and additional details will be issued by the office of the city engineer as they become available. Question or comment can be directed to (920) 563-7760, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
