‘Tis the season for an online auction to support a worthy local cause.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson announces its second annual "Bids for Kids" online auction. The event is planned to run from Nov. 29 through Dec. 13. Proceeds raised from this event will be used to benefit local youth initiatives and other community causes.
“We know kids in our community need Kiwanis, now more than ever,” said Greg Klug, club president and fundraising chair. “The pandemic forced our club to find a new and creative platform to engage our communities in the Kiwanis mission, and from that the ‘Bids for Kids’ online auction was born.
"We couldn’t be more pleased with the result of the first auction and are looking forward to even greater success this year,” he added.
The Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club routinely organizes various events throughout the year, including its annual Wilbur Sundt Scholarship Raffle and a Pancake Day Breakfast in December. While these events were canceled in 2020 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, these traditional fundraisers remain a focus and will continue when environmental conditions allow the events to be conducted safely.
The "Bids for Kids" online auction will feature dozens of themed gift baskets, merchandise, sports memorabilia, services, jewelry and more. The club has partnered with Major Wisconsin Auctions to host this event.
Donations of goods and services are welcomed and appreciated. Individuals and businesses interested in donating to the event may contact the club by email at fakiwanis@gmail.com by Nov. 18.
More information, including auction items, will be available online at wisauction.com in the coming weeks and via the Fort Atkinson Club Kiwanis Facebook page.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson is accepting new members. If interested in learning more about the club or attending a future meeting, contact Ryan Huber at (608) 449-0440.
