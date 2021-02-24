The Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson announces that its first-ever “Bids for Kids” online auction, hosted Jan. 25 through Feb. 8, was a success, raising just over $3,900 for the club.
These proceeds will be used to benefit local youth initiatives and other community causes.
“We’re absolutely thrilled with the success of this fundraiser,” said Greg Klug, fundraising chair. “We know kids in our community need Kiwanis, now more than ever, and these funds will allow us to continue to support children and our community at a time when they need us most. We are so thankful for the support we received from our local Kiwanians, our bidders, Major Wisconsin Auctions, and the many individuals and small businesses that contributed to the cause.”
The Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club routinely organizes various events throughout the year, including its annual Wilbur Sundt Scholarship Raffle and a Pancake Day Breakfast in December. These events were canceled in 2020 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Bids for Kids” online auction aided the club in achieving its fundraising goals safely, and will help it continue to fund a scholarship for students, as well as support various youth and community-based programs.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Atkinson is a part of Kiwanis International, a global organization committed to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The local club focuses on supporting programs that have a direct impact on children and families in the Fort Atkinson community.
The club is accepting new members. If interested in learning more or attending a future meeting, contact Ryan Huber at (608) 449-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.