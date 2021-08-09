The Dwight Foster Library in Fort Atkinson is hosting a monthly fiber arts crafts group starting in September.
The group will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 15.
Meetings will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will take place in the Wisconsin Room on the second floor of the library.
All skill levels are welcome. The group is geared for adults but all are welcome. Children age 10 and under should be accompanied by an adult.
This is a casual gathering where some assistance can be provided.
The library will have some yarn available as well as knitting needles and crochet hooks that can be checked out with a library card.
Group coordinators also will provide attendees with links to helpful YouTube videos.
The focus of the group will be on knitting and crocheting but other fiber crafts also are welcome.
For additional information, people may call Shelby at (920) 563-7790.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.