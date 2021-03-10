The 25th Melvin Jones Fellow from the Fort Atkinson Lions Club is Donald E. Gross, who has been active over the years in civic, cultural and social organizations that promote the community — traits that clearly fulfill the objectives of Lions.
Humanitarian service is the goal of all Lions. The association was founded for the purpose of serving others, and in so doing has made the world a little bit better place to live.
Periodically the Fort Atkinson Lions Club recognizes an individual and bestows the highest form of recognition conferred by Lions Clubs International, the Melvin Jones Fellowship.
The fellowship is named as a tribute to the founder of Lions Club International.
A Chicago insurance agent, Melvin Jones organized a group of area businessmen with the objective to expand their horizons and promote the betterment of their communities and the world at large. The result was the formation of Lions Clubs International.
Melvin Jones was a man whose personal code was “You can’t get very far until you start doing something for somebody else,” and the Lions motto is “We Serve.”
The Fort Atkinson Lions Club celebrated its 90th anniversary last February. In 1986, Lion Gus Klatt became the first member of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club to be honored by Lions Clubs International with its Melvin Jones Award. Since then, the Fort Atkinson Lions Club has seen fit to bestow this recognition to 24 members of its club.
The 25th recipient, Don Gross, recently was named at the local club’s meeting.
“Whenever recognition takes place, it is always accomplished with the understanding that there are many deserving individuals in a club as large and active as ours,” stated Lion Tom Emrick during the award presentation to the 25th and latest recipient. “It is always a challenging task for the committee to identify a recipient for this honor.
“This honor is symbolized by such attributes as humanitarian and community services, generosity of time, talent, leadership and compassion, and concern for others,” he continued. “This year’s selection possesses the attributes in that of a Melvin Jones Fellow.”
A Fort Atkinson Lions Club member for 18 years and a past Lions Club president, the recipient has been a leader. He has led by example, serving in key offices, chaired several committees, and provided the club with those necessary skills and leadership for the successful outcome of events.
Don Gross’ background
After graduating from Fort Atkinson High School in 1965, Don attended a six-month technical school for electronics. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force and headed for basic training in June of 1966.
After completing basic training, he attended military classes for radio repair and spent the next two years at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. Receiving orders for overseas duty, he left in June 1969 for a one-year deployment. After being discharged in June of 1970, he returned to Fort Atkinson and began working at Butler Manufacturing.
Then, in 1971, he landed a job at Jefferson Radio and TV Clinic in Jefferson, which later was known as the Furniture and Appliance Center. Don used the skills he received in his military service in his new career.
During this time, he also returned to school on the GI bill and earned an Associate Degree in electronics. After 20 years in the radio and television business, he bought the Fort Sew and Vac Center in December 1991, which he operated until December 2015.
His service
Don is an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson, serving as a Eucharistic minister and usher. He is a past member of the Parish Council and volunteers for the monthly mobile food pantry hosted by St. Joseph’s.
He organized the church’s dart team and served as captain. He is an active member of the Knights of Columbus, having served as the Grand Knight, Financial Secretary and Trustee.
Don is member of the Vietnam Veterans Association of Jefferson County, serves as a member of the Honor Guard and is the chapter Chaplain. He also organizes the members of the Vietnam Veterans for volunteer duty at the Jefferson County Fair.
He also volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul store in Fort Atkinson. His community involvement also includes the Jaycees, where he served as president and district director, and chaired several committees.
Don is a past member of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, and served on the board of directors and the retail committee. Additionally, he is treasurer for the Bark River Woods Historical Society in Hebron. The Fort Atkinson Food Pantry counts on his contributions as a member of the board of directors.
The recognition
The name Donald E. Gross will be added to an extensive list of all Melvin Jones Fellows on display in the Lions International Foundation room at Lions Clubs International headquarters in Oak Brook, Ill. A plaque on the wall at the American Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson contains the names of the 25 Melvin Jones Fellows and the cover was removed that night to showcase the latest inductee.
Don also received a plaque and Lions International pin, reserved for Melvin Jones Fellows.
As his name was read, the Lions present at the meeting stood and applauded as Don walked to the front of the room.
“This is a real surprise. Thank you,” shared Don. “I am at a loss for words. It is such an honor to be recognized by Lions.”
He then introduced his family that surprised him by being at the presentation. Don has been happily married to his wife, Olive, for almost 53 years, and is the proud and loving dad to daughters Tanya, Tammy and Tina, and sons-in-law, Chad and Tom. He also is proud poppa (grandpa) to Kayla, Connor and Gabe.
To learn more about the Fort Atkinson Lions Club, visit www.e clubhouse.org/sites/fortatkinson, https://www.facebook.com/FortAtkinsonLionsClub or call the Club's membership chair Kevin Becker at (920) 650-8005. For Lions Clubs International information, visit www.lionsclubs.org.
