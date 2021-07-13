Over three centuries of service!
The Fort Atkinson Lions Club has been in existence since 1930. The club has a long history of involvement in the community including its annual Smelt Fry, Corn and Chicken Dinner, and its concession stand at Ralph Park softball games.
The club supports local projects, as well as broader projects such as used eyeglasses recycling, cancer research, diabetes awareness, hearing aid recycling, environmental enhancements, and the Wisconsin Lions Camp, as well as other less publicized activities.
At its meeting earlier in Spring, Lion Don Drew, the District Governor for Lions Club International District 27-A1, presented chevrons (pins) to Lions with milestone years of membership and service.
The number of Lions honored and their years of service is impressive: More than 320 years of service from just the following 10 individuals. Seven have served as the Fort Atkinson Lions Club president.
15 years: Jeff Woods and Wes Gordon.
20 years: Mark Anderson.
25 years: Kim Grunow and Gary Moen.
45 years: Gordon “Chip” Day, Pete Newell and Rick James.
55 years: Lee Jahnke and Dr. Frank Barend.
To learn more about the Fort Atkinson Lions Club, visit www.e clubhouse.org/sites/fortatkinson, https://www.facebook.com/FortAtkinsonLionsClub, or call the club's membership chair Kevin Becker at (920) 650-8005.
For Lions Clubs International information, visit www.lionsclubs.org.
