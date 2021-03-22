The $500 St. Patrick’s Day pick in the Fort Atkinson Lions March Madness Raffle was Bonnie Schaefer of Fort Atkinson.
The winning ticket was drawn at noon on March 17 at the municipal building. It was the luck of the Irish as Schaefer has Irish ancestors! However, there are lots of winners.
A drawing is held on all Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in March. The winning ticket wins $100, but the March 5 and 22 winners received $200.
Once a ticket is drawn it is returned to the ticket pool, so buyers can win multiple times.
“Only 325 tickets were printed and we sold every one of them!” shared Lion Michelle Ebbert, who is heading the March Madness ticket project. “The participation in this activity exceeded expectations. With the popularity of this fundraiser, we are excited that a spring raffle will be part of our annual activities moving forward.”
Printing of the tickets was donated by Yerges Van Liners, Inc., operated by Lions E.G. Becker and Kevin Becker.
