Festival Foods in Fort Atkinson has been a valuable partner of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club in the mission to address vision issues around the world.
The easily recognized eyeglasses boxes are attractive reminders to customers to bring their used eyewear and hearing aids when grocery shopping.
“We are grateful to Festival Foods and our other local business partners for their help in collecting used eyeglasses that will benefit people in less-fortunate countries who do not have access to corrective vision professionals and equipment,” shared Dave Ring, Fort Atkinson Lions Club president.
Nearly one-third of all eyeglasses collected in Fort Atkinson are from Festival Foods’ collection box. So, their cooperation is very important to the project.
Recently, the collection box has moved within Festival Foods. It now is located along the front window of the store as customers exit after making their purchases.
There is an opening for eyeglasses in the front and hearing aids on the side of the box. Additionally, store-purchased reading “cheater” eyeglasses, dark glasses, sunglasses and eyeglasses cases all can be deposited into the collection boxes.
Used eyeglasses then are collected, sorted, washed and evaluated for prescription strength through a Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center. They then travel with eye doctors on mission trips where youth and adults in foreign countries receive an eye exam and a recycled pair of eyeglasses that match their prescription needs.
Eyeglasses immediately are fitted to them, and at no charge. Needy individuals in 49 countries have been aided through this Lions program.
The eyeglasses can be used to help students read better and adults perform their job duties more effectively. There are numerous stories of how the donated eyeglasses have changed the lives of those in foreign countries.
Education and employment are key components to combat poverty. With these re-used eyeglasses, they again could see well enough to return to work or become more engaged in school studies.
The donation boxes used in Fort Atkinson were first built in 2009. Lions Club members designed and constructed 18 donation boxes, each with its own personality.
The box maintenance and used eyeglasses collection responsibilities are handled by Fort Atkinson Lions Club members who collect the donated used eyeglasses from the boxes around town monthly.
The Fort Atkinson locations where used eyeglasses can be donated include Festival Foods, Pick 'n Save, St. Vincent DePaul, Goodwill, Shopko Optical, SSM Dean Clinic, Fort Atkinson Senior Center, Hometown Pharmacy, Dwight Foster Public Library, American Legion Dugout, Ace Hardware, Dunlop Memorial Home, Nitardy Funeral Home, Badger Bank, Johnson Bank, Fort Community Credit Union and the municipal building.
The Fort Atkinson area donated 3,556 pair of used eyeglasses last year, July 2020 through June 2021. The club hopes that community members reflect on helping others and bring their outdated prescription eyeglasses to recycling boxes where they can benefit others.
Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives, and strengthened communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects. The organization’s motto is “We Serve.”
To learn more about the Fort Atkinson Lions Club visit www.e clubhouse.org/sites/fortatkinson,
https://www.facebook.com/FortAtkinsonLionsClub, or call the Club's membership chair Kevin Becker at (920) 650-8005; for Lions Clubs International, visit www.lionsclubs.org.
