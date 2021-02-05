The Fort Atkinson Lions Club Smelt and Fish Fry annually was held for 49 continuous years until last year, due to the COVID pandemic.
The Lions Club has made the difficult decision to also cancel the event in 2021.
“While a take-out fish option was a consideration, the socialization with friends at the event would be missing, and that is one of the things that makes this Lions event an important gathering for our community,” club President Lion Russ Turk stated.
The club contributes to many community activities and wants to continue its support; however, without the smelt and fish fry, and the corn and chicken dinner last year, and no smelt and fish fry this year, the club’s income sources have been compromised.
To help fill the void, the club is holding a raffle: March Madness.
Tickets cost $20 each. A drawing will be held on all Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in March at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building.
The winning ticket-holder wins $100, but the March 5 and 22 winners each will receive $200.
And if you have the luck of the Irish, the winner of the ticket drawn on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, wins $500.
“Once a ticket is drawn it is returned to the ticket pool, so buyers can win multiple times!” shared Lion Michelle Ebbert, who is heading the March Madness ticket project.
“Only 325 tickets will be sold, so the odds of winning are far better than the lottery!” she said.
Fort Atkinson Lions Club members have tickets to sell. If you do not know a Lion, contact Lion Michelle Ebbert (Mchllann@yahoo.com) and she can assist you in purchasing a ticket.
Printing of the tickets was donated by Yerges Van Liners, Inc., operated by Lions E.G Becker and Kevin Becker.
