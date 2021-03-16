Fort Memorial Hospital has been recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this 11th annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX.
“Being named a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital again in 2021 is a great tribute to our employees,” said Mike Wallace, president and CEO of Fort HealthCare. “In a year of remarkable challenges, our employees continued using our mission, vision and values as their guide during this pandemic and achieving this honorable recognition is quite an accomplishment.”
“The Top 100 program continues to illuminate strategies and innovation for delivering higher quality care and better outcomes within rural communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to be able to spotlight the efforts of these facilities through the INDEX framework.”
Over the last 11 years, the INDEX has grown to become the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based entirely on public data and utilizing 36 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses rural hospitals across eight pillars of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.
The INDEX framework is widely used across the nation by independent rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints and state offices of rural health, which provide access to INDEX analytics through grant-funded initiatives.
For more information visit https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/rankings-and-ratings
About Fort HealthCare
Fort HealthCare is committed to improving the health and well-being of its communities, with a vision to be the healthiest community in Wisconsin. As the leading healthcare provider in the region, it is Fort HealthCare’s goal to reach as many members of the community as possible with health and wellness messages, providing tools and resources to help individuals improve their health and quality of life, while collaborating with several partners to positively improve the population’s health overall on a long-term basis. For more information, visit FortHealthCare.com.
