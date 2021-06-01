The School District of Fort Atkinson has authorized borrowing not more than $3.2 million to finance the cost of energy efficiency projects and upgrades at Fort Atkinson High School.
At their regular meeting May 20, board of education members unanimously approved having the district issue general obligation refunding bonds, through Robert W. Baird & Co., to finance the energy efficiencies and upgrades totaling an estimated $3.2 million.
District Director of Business Services Jason Demerath has been authorized to coordinate the projects and upgrades with CG Schmidt, the district’s construction manager, and to execute any agreements associated with the coordination to carry out the projects and upgrades.
Last month, Demerath said the district’s goal when exploring the projects was “to replace and upgrade the mechanicals at the high school that are failing, without a referendum, by utilizing energy savings from equipment replacement and upgrades as well as the regular operational budget.”
He said the high school now is over 22 years old and starting to experience mechanical breakdowns.
School officials targeted the high school building when looking at projects, the director said, because that is the only building not currently being considered for a major renovation or replacement by the district’s Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC), which now is finalizing a long-range facilities plan.
The projects, Demerath noted, “are really covering the non-glamorous guts of the building to ensure current demands can be met and major mechanical systems are in good shape for the foreseeable future.”
The projects under consideration, he said, fall into two different categories: Energy savings projects, and other maintenance projects that will not result in significant energy savings.
“The first list are the projects that will save energy to help pay for the other maintenance projects that are needed,” Demerath indicated. “These items include a complete LED lighting retrofit, building envelope improvements, installation of de-stratification fans in high-ceiling areas, complete replacement of the pool operations system, replacement of a boiler, and the replacement of the controls and equipment for heating and cooling the building.”
Overall, he said, these enhancements are expected to save the district at least $99,391 annually in energy and would qualify for approximately $41,000 in Focus on Energy rebates.
The second category, the director said, is other maintenance projects that might not necessarily save energy, but are needed given the age of the building.
“A couple of items of note include a complete replacement of the chiller system, which was undersized for the facility; replacing hot water heaters; replacing all of the faucets throughout the building other than in science rooms; replacing the clock system that constantly malfunctions; and addressing every single item listed as urgent on the facilities study list,” Demerath said at the April 15 board meeting.
The estimated annual maintenance savings, he said, totals just under $130,000.
“Because we are replacing so many systems and pieces of equipment in the building, we will not have to spend so much annually to maintain and fix what we have, which is what this number illustrates,” Demerath noted. “It is important to understand that this is not a budget savings; rather, it allows these dollars and staff time to be reallocated to address other maintenance issues in the district.”
For all of these projects, he said, the district has been provided a guaranteed maximum price with Upper90 Energy of just over $3.2 million.
“If we include the energy, maintenance and rebates, these projects would provide a simple payback of 13.9 years,” Demerath said. “Again, the maintenance amount is not an actual savings to the budget, but is factored in when calculating the payback period for the projects.”
He reminded the board of the facilities study, commissioned by the district, which the FAC has been working with and is continuing to address.
“If we take that list from PRA (Plunkett Raysich Architects) and CG Schmidt, based on the projects that are being proposed, it is estimated that we will go from having $8.4 million in maintenance needs to having just over $5 million in outstanding maintenance needs at the high school, almost all of which is roofing, parking lots and adding fire protection to the building,” Demerath informed. “So, we would reduce the needs in that building by an estimated $3.4 million.”
Looking at the bottom line related to the projects and the borrowing, he said, the district will “end up completing $3.4 million in projects from the facilities study and get new, fully upgraded mechanicals for a total cost of $3.2 million (or $4 million with interest), but a total cost to the district of $2 million after $100,000 per year in energy savings are factored in,” Demerath said. “We also free up about $130,000 in maintenance time and money by having completely upgraded systems and controls that now have the capacity to meet demand at the high school.”
The director said CG Schmidt “will oversee the management of these projects including bidding, insurance, bonding, billing, etc.”
District Administrator Rob Abbott also emphasized that the cost of the energy efficiency projects and upgrades will not be borne by district taxpayers.
“We’re very excited to be able to do some of the necessary work at the high school moving forward without necessitating a referendum or going back to our taxpayers to exceed spending limits in order to get that work done,” Abbott said last month.
In other business, the board:
• Approved four early graduation requests.
• Approved 33 students to attend school in Fort Atkinson as nonresident students under the open enrollment program beginning with the 2021-22 school year, and approved 37 students to attend nonresident school districts under open enrollment beginning next school year.
• Approved the district’s transportation contract with Double Three Transportation Company, Inc., Fort Atkinson, for the 2021 to 2026 school years.
Demerath said the contract does not contain any language changes and only includes rate increases.
“These increases are proposed to be 3% across the board,” he noted. “In recent years these increases have ranged from approximately 2% to 4%, so the proposed 3% increase is reasonable. In a recent survey of area comparables, we were one of the lowest in cost for a contracted pupil transportation service.”
• Approved having Monday, June 7, be a full day of instruction for students.
• Approved having the district and CESA 2 enter into service agreements for the 2021-22 school year, and that the CESA 2 administration fee for next school year be authorized at $3,549.20.
• Accepted donations from: Nasco, of school supplies; Unity Project School Partnership Committee, 800 books with an approximate value of $2,119; Fort HealthCare, helmets for the rollerblading unit at Luther Elementary School; and Erin Patterson, $1,000 to the Luther Elementary special education department.
