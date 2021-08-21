The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has received a notice from the Fort Atkinson Police Department that a local business recently was targeted in a seemingly real and very detailed telephone call scam.
See the following details:
• The caller was male with a southern accent that identified himself as an officer at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
• The phone number listed on the Caller ID was the actual phone number of the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
• He asked for very specific information about the business (number of employees, number of cash registers, amount of money kept at the business) related to a supposed investigation about counterfeit money that was deposited at a local bank.
• He asked that the business set aside a specific amount of money that would be picked up by a Fort Atkinson police officer for an audit of counterfeit money.
If your business receives a similar type of phone call, the police department has advised hanging up and calling the Fort Atkinson Police Department directly to report (Phone number: (920) 563-7777).
If your business recently received a phone call like this, call the police department to report details. (Phone number: (920) 563-7777).
