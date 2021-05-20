Contributed

The Fort Atkinson High School Junior and Senior Prom was held Saturday, May 1, in the high school gymnasium. Approximately 258 students took part in the event. Above is the Senior Prom Court attending Prom King and Queen Peter Velazquez and Kaylee Harter. Below is the Junior Prom Court attending King and Queen Drew Evans and Natalie Kammer.

Recommended for you

Load comments