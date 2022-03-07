ABOVE: Shown here, Interact Club President Emma Jahn, Treasurer Scott Buchta, Secretary Josephine Westrick and Vice President Elizabeth Barganz are featured with Christopher Martin of PremierBank, far left.
This Sunday, March 13, from 7 to 11 a.m., Fort Atkinson Rotarians and Interact Club members will unite at The Fort Atkinson Club to prepare and deliver preorder to-go breakfasts featuring pancakes, juice and Jones Dairy Farm sausages.
This is a community service project and free-will donations are accepted and encouraged.
At this time, Gold Sponsors include Bender, Kind and Stafford Dental; Fort Community Credit Union; Bare’s Fort Tax Service; Jones Dairy Farm; Bos Design Builders; Cardinal Financial; Northwestern Mutual; Fort HealthCare; Johnson Bank and PremierBank.
Silver Sponsors include Hometown Pharmacy.
Bronze Sponsors include Dr. James Fitzpatrick, Mike Wallace, Tuttle’s Pharmacy, Chris Neverman of Edward Jones, Paddy Coughlin’s Pub, Fort Johnson Farms, and Five-Star Antiques & Vintage.
Interact is Rotary International’s service club for young people ages 12-18. Interact is dedicated to both international and local projects, and also focuses on Fort Atkinson High School’s foreign exchange program.
The local service projects include Feed Your Soul, Blessing Box and St. Vincent de Paul.
The international project the club currently is working on drilling and putting up water pumps for drinking water and household needs for the community of Barangay Tigum, in the Philippines, including provisions of toilet bowls for sanitation and hygiene.
James Nelson serves as the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club liaison along with Lori Warren, Spanish educator and Interact advisor at Fort Atkinson High School.
