The downtown streets were busy during December’s first weekend as the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Holiday Open House & Market on Dec. 4.
The event culminated in a drawing for the Giant Red Box Giveaway, consisting of gifts from 27 chamber members and valued at nearly $1,300.
This year’s grand prize winner was Erica Schueler, whose drawing entry was chosen from MK Cellular, located at 730 Madison Ave. in Fort Atkinson. Additional chamber gift certificate winners included Cindy Bauman, Betsy Gasper and Dana Davis.
This year’s promotion invited shoppers to drop off receipts as one form of the drawing entry.
“Purchases weren’t required to participate in the drawing,” said chamber director Carrie Chisholm, “but our intent was to drive people to area retailers, who count on the holidays for as much as 20% of their annual revenue.”
As a result, the chamber collected more than 125 entries from 22 individual businesses and eight market vendors, totaling nearly $2,000 in purchases on Dec. 4.
Donors for the Giant Red Box Giveaway included: A Better Physique, American Wholesale Furniture, Beauty & the Bean, Brindle Ink, Capputan, Crimson Salon & Spa, Culver's, Faces on Main, Feather Your Nest, Five Star Antiques & Vintage, Fort Ace Hardware, Frostie Freeze, Hippychick Penny's Soaps & Body Care, Hometown Pharmacy, Humphrey Floral & Gift, Jones Market, Kaleidoscope Fibers, Krueger Jeweler, Lamp Post Inn, MK Cellular, Mr. Brews Taphouse, Paddy Coughlin's Pub, Pick 'n Save, Piper Mae, Rock Paper Scissors Styling Lounge, Ryan Ebert LLC and Tuttle's Hallmark Shop.
Technology also played a vital role in this year’s promotion. Shoppers could drop off their actual receipts at the chamber, but they also could send a photo by text message or email.
The market portion of the Holiday Open House & Market included more than 40 vendors located at Feather Your Nest, The Fort Atkinson Club, Café Carpe and Big Bluestem Market Collective. Market vendors were selling a variety of products, ranging from baked goods and fresh produce, to Christmas wreaths and handmade jewelry.
The top floor of the Fort Atkinson Club also served as a temporary gallery for art created by Fort Atkinson High School students.
A number of events were organized by local businesses for additional festivities. Strolling carolers from A Matter of FACT, an a cappella singing group that began in early 2014, visited local businesses spreading holiday cheer during the event. Badger Bank offered hay wagon rides through the streets of downtown Fort Atkinson with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Local churches also joined in on the fun with First Congregational United Church of Christ’s Winter Mini-Mart, complete with the church’s famous peanuts, chocolate fudge, mincemeat and more. St. Peter’s celebrated the 55th year of its Cookie Cupboard event with cookies and baked goods.
“Every cup of coffee, every gift for a loved one, and every meal enjoyed in local restaurants makes the holiday season even happier for small and locally-owned businesses,” Katie Carey, tourism manager at the Fort Atkinson chamber, shared. “This event continues to bring shoppers to the Fort Atkinson area to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year!”
Still searching for the perfect gift idea? Visit the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.fortchamber.com for a full membership directory, special Hot Deals, or to place an online chamber gift certificate order.
